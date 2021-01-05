Global Swarm Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Swarm intelligence (SI) is the collective behavior of decentralized, self-organized systems, natural or artificial.

SI systems consist typically of a population of simple agents or boids interacting locally with one another and with their environment, and the inspiration often comes from nature, especially biological systems.

In 2018, the global Swarm Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Swarm Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Swarm Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dobots

Hydromea

Sentien Robotics

Unanimous A.I.

Axonai

Swarm Technology

SSI Schäfer-Fritz Schäfer

Valutico

Enswarm

Power-Blox

Redtree Robotics

Grey Orange

Evana

KIM Technologies

Lexalytics

Brainalyzed

Queen B Robotics

Resson Aerospace

Netbeez

Swarm Systems

Mobileye

Continental

Nvidia

Bosch

Apium Swarm Robotics

Market analysis by product type

Ant Colony Optimization

Particle Swarm Optimization

Others

Market analysis by market

Robotics

Drones

Human Swarming

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Swarm Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Swarm Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Swarm Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

