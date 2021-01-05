Global Swarm Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Swarm intelligence (SI) is the collective behavior of decentralized, self-organized systems, natural or artificial.
SI systems consist typically of a population of simple agents or boids interacting locally with one another and with their environment, and the inspiration often comes from nature, especially biological systems.
In 2018, the global Swarm Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Dobots
Hydromea
Sentien Robotics
Unanimous A.I.
Axonai
Swarm Technology
SSI Schäfer-Fritz Schäfer
Valutico
Enswarm
Power-Blox
Redtree Robotics
Grey Orange
Evana
KIM Technologies
Lexalytics
Brainalyzed
Queen B Robotics
Resson Aerospace
Netbeez
Swarm Systems
Mobileye
Continental
Nvidia
Bosch
Apium Swarm Robotics
Market analysis by product type
Ant Colony Optimization
Particle Swarm Optimization
Others
Market analysis by market
Robotics
Drones
Human Swarming
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Swarm Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Swarm Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Swarm Intelligence are as follows:
History Year: 2018-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.