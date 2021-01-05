Global Business Loan Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Business Loan status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Loan development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited
China Construction Bank Corporation
Agricultural Bank of China Limited
Bank of China Limited
China Development Bank
BNP Paribas SA
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association
MUFG Bank Ltd.
JAPAN POST BANK Co Ltd
Credit Agricole SA
Bank of America National Association
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Wells Fargo Bank National Association
Banco Santander SA
Mizuho Bank Ltd
Deutsche Bank AG
Societe Generale
BPCE
Citibank NA
Bank of Communications Co Ltd
Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd
Barclays Bank PLC
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Royal Bank of Canada
ING Bank NV
China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
Industrial Bank Co Ltd
UBS AG
The Norinchukin Bank
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short-term Loan
Medium term Loan
Long-term Loan
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI Industry
Retail Industry
IT & Telecom Industry
Healthcare Industry
Food Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Loan are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.