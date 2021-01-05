Global and China Freight & Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Freight & Logistics Scope and Market Size
Freight & Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Freight & Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airway
Railway
Roadway
Waterway
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Freight & Logistics market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Freight & Logistics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
C.H. Robinson
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL
FedEx
Maersk
Nippon Express
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Walmart
SF Express