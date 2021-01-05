Global Freight & Logistics Scope and Market Size

Freight & Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Freight & Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airway

Railway

Roadway

Waterway

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

FOR MORE DETAILS : http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4841265

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Freight & Logistics market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5917671-global-and-china-freight-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Freight & Logistics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx

Maersk

Nippon Express

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Walmart

SF Express

https://thedailychronicle.in/