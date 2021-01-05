Global and China Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Out-of-home (Ooh) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Out-of-home (Ooh) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Out-of-home (Ooh) market is segmented into

Traditional OOH (Billboards)

DOOH

Segment by Application, the Out-of-home (Ooh) market is segmented into

BFSI

Hotels

Streets

Public Places

Corporation

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Out-of-home (Ooh) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Out-of-home (Ooh) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Share Analysis

Out-of-home (Ooh) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Out-of-home (Ooh) business, the date to enter into the Out-of-home (Ooh) market, Out-of-home (Ooh) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

JCDecaux (France)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US)

Lamar Advertising Company (US)

OUTFRONT Media (US)

Daktronics (US)

Prismview LLC (US)

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan)

OOh!media Ltd. (Australia)

Broadsign International LLC. (Canada)

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Mvix, Inc. (US)

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. (US)

Ayuda Media Systems (US)

Deepsky Corporation Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Aoto Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

