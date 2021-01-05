Europe, the Middle East and Africa Safety Lancet Market Share, Global Size, Growth Overview and Business Outlook to 2023

Europe, the Middle East and Africa Safety Lancet Market by Type, Size, Share, Revenue Analysis By Forecasts Evaluation in Research of Key Development Strategies Till 2021

Competitive Analysis

The Europe safety lancet market consists of many major players. However there are some major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, Guangzhou Improve Medical Technology Co., Ltd., HTL-STREFA S.A., Bayer Crop Science Limited and others. HTL-STREFA S.A. accounted for major market share of Europe safety lancet market. The large share of the company is attributed to the high demand for safety lancet globally. Moreover, this company has a strong sales and distribution network and the after sales services provided helped the company to play major role in the satisfaction of the customers.

Some of the key players in safety lancet market are: LifeScan (USA), BD (USA), Huahong Technology (China), Greiner Bio-One (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Terumo (Japan), Nipro Diagnostics (Japan), Guangzhou Improve (China), KDL China (China), Liuyang Medical Instrument (China), SteriLance Medical (China), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), and Nipro Diagnostics (Japan).

Latest Industry Updates

Being a competitive market, a number of different manufacturer are focusing on the product launch, and acquisition for the market development. Some of the latest development in the market are-

Hoffmann-La Roche AG is the world’s biggest biotech organization, with genuinely differentiated solutions in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. In June 2016, the company offers a huge type of products: ACCU-CHEK Safe-T-Pro lancet, Accu-Chek Multiclix Finger Pricker, Accu-Chek FastClix, Accu-Chek Softclix, and others.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, an American medical technology company that manufactures and sells medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents. The company is listed in fortune 500. In ode rot expand the market, in October 2014, the company has acquired CareFusion and in April 2017, the company agreed to acquire C. R. Bard.

Europe Safety Lancet Market – Overview

Europe safety lancet market is increasing every year and is expect to increase continuously in future. Lancet is a small needle which is generally use to prick the finger for collection of blood sample. Safety lancets are single use devices for collecting blood samples. They are used in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, doctor’s offices and wherever both patients and professionals need to feel safe. Safety lancets eliminates the needle stick injury and infections. Safety lancets are gamma-sterilized and protected with a sterility tab, fully enclosed needle housing ensuring that needle is hidden before and after use to prevent sharps injuries, Self-destructing mechanism preventing reuse of the device, lancet is triggered by a gentle push on the test site, minimizes pain because of its high speed penetration. Different shapes of safety lancets are introduced. Majorly safety lancets are used for collection blood sample for blood glucose test or for cholesterol test. Increase in the number of diabetic and obese patient significantly increased the market of safety lancets. Major driver for increase in the Europe safety lancet market is increase in the diabetic population. It was estimates that one in every seventh person is suffering from diabetes in Europe. According to the WHO, over 60 million people in Europe are suffering from diabetes. Additionally, growing incidence number of contagious and non-contagious diseases, improving medical device regulation, and increasing inclination towards home healthcare will fuel the growth of the market. In 2013 there were approximately 320 cases of allergic reactions after blood transfusion in the UK, these allergic reactions are caused due to the body’s immune system which reacts to substances such as proteins in the donated blood. Lack of awareness and risk associated with blood transfusion may slow the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds the second position in the global market owing to the strong government support, increasing prevalence of diabetes and high healthcare expenditure. Europe is segmented into two major regions: Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe dominates the Europe safety lancet market owing to the increase in the number of patient suffering from disease like diabetes, leukemia, HIV and other chronic diseases. Increasing different allergic test and toxicological test have a synergistic impact on the market growth. Various technological advances and increasing awareness among the people regarding the management of different diseases has also increased the Western Europe market. Additionally, the government in this region is supporting the manufacturer for research & development. However, Eastern Europe show the healthy growth due to developing economy and increasing healthcare expenditure.

