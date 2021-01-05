Summary

Fingerprints offer simple, quick and reliable access to private contact details, payment data, mail and location information, while also offering an alternative type of encrypted information that can be associated with an authenticated user. Fingerprint sensors are used to offer authentication and authorization to an individual. During a live scan, biological options of the fingerprints are extracted by fingerprint sensors and compared with existing biometric templates stored within the information. Fingerprint sensors are increasingly utilized in devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, and they are expected to drive future market growth.

The demand for fingerprint sensors is increasing due to –

– Increased use of fingerprint sensors in security and access control devices.

– Adoption of biometric systems by more consumer products.

– Security upgrading by defense, law enforcement and other government institutions.

– Increasing use of mobile phones, with companies providing fingerprint sensors in their devices.

– Integration in locks, remotes and other consumer devices.

– Increased use of smart devices for almost every activity, such as bill payments, purchases and even banking, with an increased need for secure biometric authentication systems.

– Increased use of fingerprint sensors systems in the military including on military bases, where they are used to authorize perimeter access and personal security systems for military installations to prevent terrorist attacks.

Study Goals and Objectives

This report highlights the role of fingerprint sensors in various applications, explains the technology and innovations behind fingerprint sensor development and production, and analyzes major market trends by both region and application. It details new developments taking place in the fingerprint sensor industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance. The report analyzes the market for various types of sensors, as well as for the technologies they employ. It reviews the markets for various emerging technologies in fingerprint sensors and new products utilizing these technologies.

The report also analyzes the various applications of fingerprint sensors and the markets for such applications, with a special emphasis on new products being developed and the markets for these products. Along with the development of new products, the report also details the research and development that is taking fingerprint sensor technologies to new heights.Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of fingerprint sensors and their applications, including explanations of variations in industry growth by region. This report covers types of fingerprint sensors such as capacitive, optical, ultrasonic, thermal, and miscellaneous sensors. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the fingerprint sensors market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of fingerprint sensors. In addition, this report factors in the effects caused by the worldwide lockdowns-and subsequent economic slowdown-that took place response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for fingerprint sensors within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Discussion on the technology innovations, development and production of various types of fingerprint sensors and their widespread end-use applications through a range of industries

– Assessment of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of markets for various emerging technologies in fingerprint sensors

– Insight into market dynamics through growth driving factors, socio-economic trends, demographic shifts and regulatory aspects that have a major say in global market outlook

– Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on global economy and overall fingerprint sensors market

– Competitive landscape covering key market participants and their market share analysis

– Profile description of leading vendor companies operating within the region

