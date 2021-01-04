Summary:

For mass processing, several techniques for food formulation or food structuration are optimized. Custom food is now crafted and produced using techniques by specially qualified craftsmen which can require installing various prefabricated components to meet customers’ needs. The costs of producing a small number of custom parts are typically considerably high. There is a need of a revolutionary method for developing and processing personalized foods in order to achieve mass customization economically.

Food design technologies are experiencing a great transformation through the rapid growth of online shopping and information technology. There are three ways of personalizing food concepts –

– Create online virtual customized food by interactive interfaces and invite customers to share their design and personal experiences, such as donut design with varied shapes, dough, filling, frosting and topping.

– Configure online visual products for self-service and online order, such as building your own pizza by Domino’s pizza’s visual product configurator.

– Provide food co-creation sites for gift-giving with highly unique food products, such as choosing a chocolate base and adding exotic toppings to customize chocolate bars.

Food Layered Food Manufacture (FLM) may be one of the potentials for manufacturing custom food products in the form of 3D food printing. It combines additive manufacturing and digital cuisine techniques in order, without materials, molding or human intervention, to create custom-designed 3D foods. This technique can also improve production efficiency and lower production costs for mass personalization in food production.Report Scope:

This report overviews the global market for 3D food printing and analyzes global market trends. It uses 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for 2020 and 2025 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration. The report includes a discussion of technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global 3D printing market and current trends within the industry.

The report covers 3D food printing materials, printers and services segments in brief. The global market for 3D food printers has been analyzed in terms of process, technologies, end-use products, ingredients, form of material and region. Processes covered are extrusion processes, inkjet printing, powder binding deposition, bioprinting processes and other processes. Technologies discussed include material extrusion, melting material extrusion, binder jetting and other technology. Forms of materials covered are liquid materials, powder materials, paste materials and other forms of materials. End-products covered are bakery products, confectionery products, snacks and other food products. Ingredients discussed include dairy products, chocolate and sugars, carbohydrates and proteins, fruits and vegetables, and other ingredients. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global 3D food printing market. BCC Research examined key categories and regions of the 3D food printers and services market and forecasted market growth from 2020 to 2025.

Report Includes:

– 64 data tables and 28 additional tables

– An overview of global market for printers & services for 3D food printing and description of its market size and future growth

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Idea about ecological and health aspects of 3D printed food

– Discussion on how 3D printing is going to change the future of the food industry

– Explanation of major drivers, restraints, and key developments of the 3D food printing market

– Market share analysis of the 3D food printers and services based on type of process, technology, form of material, end-use product, ingredient and country

– Identification of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market and estimation of current and future demand of 3D food printers and services

– Briefing about impact of coronavirus on the global economy and thereby affecting 3D food printing industry

– Company profiles of the major vendors in the market, including BeeHex Inc., byFlow, New Kinpo Group, Natural Machines Inc., Print2Taste GmbH and WASP Co.

