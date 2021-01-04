Digestible Sensors Market Latest Developments, Industry Challenges, Key Players Review and Forecast to 2023

Global Digestible Sensors Market by Type, Size, Share, Revenue Analysis By Forecasts Evaluation in Research of Key Development Strategies Till 2023.

Digestible Sensors are developed with edible materials and consist of a wearable patch. These sensors are activated upon ingestion and transfer medical information about the patients’ health to the respective medical professionals. The transmitted information or medical data helps the physicians to customize the care given to the patient as well as the to other individuals facing similar health conditions or ailments.

Tiny ingestible sensors use Bluetooth to establish communication with an adhesive pad on the patient’s chests. The real-time information is then shared on associated Smartphone app that passes the readings to doctors, family members, and caretakers. The evolving technology is improving overall therapeutic effectiveness, solving problems that have overwhelmed the healthcare industry for decades.

Owing to its tremendous ability and efficacy, digestible sensors are increasingly gaining popularity and consecutively its market is garnering huge traction on the global platform.

Acknowledging the traction, this market is vibrating with currently; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global digestible sensors market will grow exponentially by 2027, posting approximately 18.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period of (2016–2027).

Factors that are predominantly driving the digestible sensors market include raising awareness about digestible sensors among the patients and doctors alike. Additionally, the presence of a large number of geriatric populations that needs timely medication but tend to forget at times is forecasted to fuel the market growth.

Patients with mental disorders and Schizophrenia who are incapable of keeping a log of their medications or sometimes even deny medications completely are largely getting benefitted by the digestible sensors. In such cases, Digestible Sensors are reliably helping their caregivers & family members to keep a tab on patients’ medications. Therefore, the reliable assistance it provides fosters the market growth.

Conversely, the lack of awareness towards befits of digestible sensors coupled with the skepticism of physicians are posing challenges to the market growth. Besides, the complexity of production and the high manufacturing cost along with unclear regulatory policies are expected to impede the market growth of digestible sensors during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, technological advancements coupled with growing number of pharma companies that can manufacture digestible sensors on a high production rate are expected to bring the production cost down, which is expected to support the growth of the digestible sensors market during the review period.

Global Digestible Sensors Market – Segmentation

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Product: Strip Sensor, Ingestible Sensor, Invasive Sensors, and Ingestible Sensors, among others

By Application: Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, and Therapeutics among others.

By Technology: Image, Temperature, Pressure, Biosensors, and Accelerometer among others.

By End-user: Consumer, Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Providers, Sports and Fitness Institutes among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Digestible Sensors Market – Competitive Analysis

The Global Market of digestible sensors appears to be moderately competitive and consolidated with the limited number of key players operating in the market with the presence of several well-established and small players. Well-established players incorporate acquisition, partnership, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain a competitive advantage in this market. Top players invest heavily in R&D and clinical trials to develop effective digestible sensors.

Key Players:

The Global Digestible Sensors Market is driven by some of the prominent players including Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Philips Healthcare, Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, GE Healthcare, Measurement Specialties, Honeywell International, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, and Sensirion AG among others.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

October 10, 2018 – Children’s Health (US), a pediatric health system announced the update on the development of ingestible sensors to tackle adherence issues in pediatric heart transplant patients. The development of the program is proceeding within collaboration with Proteus. This system is made up of the sensor-infused pill and a wearable patch worn by the patient.

When the pill is broken down in the digestive system, it gets activated to transmit a signal to the receiver on the patch worn by the patient. This patch can further transmit information to physicians, patients, and caregivers through a digital platform.

