Eye Health Supplements Market Demand, Industry Trends by Technological Growth and Business Outlook 2020 To 2025

Global Eye Health Supplements Market Overview

Global Eye Health Supplements Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9,355.09 Million by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on indication, the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) segment accounted for the largest market share of 22.5% in 2018.

Based on product type, the antioxidant segment accounted for the largest market share of 38.6% in 2018.

Based on supplement type, the vitamins accounted for the largest market share of 42.7% in 2018.

Based on distribution channel, the online pharmacy segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.7% in 2018.

Key manufacturers in the eye health supplements market, such as Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated, Alcon, Pfizer, Inc., Amway, are adopting geographic expansions, corporate acquisitions, and product launches as growth strategies.

Eye health supplements aid in the prevention and management of various eye diseases, from the most common to the most complex ones. These supplements can be in the form of tablets, capsules, soft gels, liquid, and others. These products contain vitamins and other nutrients that are useful for maintaining eye health and good vision. The prevalence of ophthalmological disorders is growing at an alarming rate worldwide. An increasingly aging population and changing lifestyle are supporting the growing prevalence of ophthalmological disorders. Over the past decade, the prevalence of ophthalmological disorders has risen faster in low and middle-income countries. According to reports published by the United Kingdom Statistics Authority, in 2015, nearly 15,900 people were registered as visually impaired. Moreover, according to the National Eye Institute, about 3 million cases of pink eye (conjunctivitis) occur in the US each year. This rising prevalence of ophthalmological diseases and their related complications directly promote the growth of this market.

Segment Analysis

The Global Eye Health Supplements Market has been segmented based on Indication, Product Type, Supplement Type, Form, and Distribution Channel. The market, based on indication, has been segmented into age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataract, glaucoma, eye fatigue, corneal support, eyelid conjunctivitis, and others. The market, based on product type, has been further segmented into antioxidant, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and others. The market, based on supplement type, has been further segmented into vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and others. The market, on the basis of form, has been bifurcated into tablets/capsules, liquid, gels, gummies, and others. The global eye health supplements market, by distribution channel, has been categorized as online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and retail pharmacy.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global eye health supplements market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. As per MRFR analysis, the Americas was the largest market for eye health supplements in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period. The growing cases of cataract and rising eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma contribute to the market growth in this region. For instance, according to the data published in May 2017 by the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), the prevalence of vision loss in Canada is expected to increase by nearly 30% in the next decade. This is likely to push the need for consumption of eye supplements, thus leading to the growth of the eye health supplements market in the Americas.

Europe accounted for a significant market share and is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period The European market for eye health supplements majorly comprises Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe consists of Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Western Europe. The collaboration of companies with the public, as well as private firms, is set to propel the growth of the European eye health supplements market. For instance, Vitabiotics Ltd. (UK) is a member of the Health Food Manufacturers’ Association (HFMA) and HFMA Council member, which helps to set the standards for the regulation of nutritional products in the UK and throughout Europe. Thus, this adds stake to the key players in the market, leading to the growth of the eye health supplements market in the European region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market comprises countries such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Direct selling brands, such as Amway and USANA, retain strong shares in Asia-Pacific countries, including Malaysia, India, and Australia, through strong distribution networks with reputable brand images established. With several opportunities in the untapped market and continuously growing economies, the regional market for eye health supplements is expected to be the fastest-growing.

The Middle East and Africa eye health supplements market are growing at a steady rate. Several companies are investing in the Middle Eastern and African countries to expand their position in the eye health supplements market.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon, Pfizer, Inc., NUSAPURE, Alliance Pharma PLC, Vitabiotics Ltd, Amway, Akorn Incorporated, EyeScience, Nordic Naturals, as the Key Players in the Global Eye Health Supplements Market.

