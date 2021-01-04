Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Treatment Analysis, Current Trends and Development Status 2019 to 2023

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is likely to dominate the global RSV diagnostics market during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing incidences of RSV infections, increasing government funding’s, and increasing infant population. Additionally, growing demand for molecular diagnostics and chromatographic immunoassays in this region owing to the high accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity these devices provide. For instance, as per the data stated by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, RSV leads to an estimated 2.1 million outpatient visits among children below five years of age every year. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market in the global RSV diagnostics market. The European market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing occurrence of RSV infections and growing government funding for respiratory diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the high population base, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as pneumonia and bronchitis, and growing demand for automated healthcare testing for the accurate diagnosis of diseases. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa are expected to show the least growth in the global RSV diagnostics market. The market growth in these regions is attributed to the constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, economic development, and rising patient awareness levels.

Segmentation

The global RSV diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of the product, method, and end-user. On the basis of the product, the market is classified into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The global RSV diagnostics market on the basis of the method is segmented into molecular diagnostics, rapid antigen detection test, gel microdroplets, flow cytometry, and others. The rapid antigen detection tests are further classified into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, immunofluorescence assays, and other rapid antigen detection tests. Further, the other rapid antigen detection tests are classified into chromatographic immunoassays and optical immunoassays. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical laboratories, home care, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global RSV diagnostics market are Quest Diagnostics, Biomerieux, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Abbott, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocartis, Luminex, Hologic, Fast Track Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Alere, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and others..

