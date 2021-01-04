Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025

Snapshot
The global Facility Management (FM) Services market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Facility Management (FM) Services by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Soft Services
Hard Services
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Compass Group
Cushman & Wakefield
Macro
Aramark
CB Richard Ellis
ISS
Sodexo
Apleona HSG
Cofely Besix
GDI
OCS Group
KnightFM
Continuum Services
Jones Lang LaSalle
Camelot Facility Solutions
Veranova Properties
Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
Global Facility Management and Construction
NG&G Facility Services
Updater Services
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)