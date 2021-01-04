Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025

Snapshot

The global Facility Management (FM) Services market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Facility Management (FM) Services by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://starsian.com/2020/11/시설-관리-fm-서비스-시장-2020-성장-규모-점유율-동향-분/

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Soft Services

Hard Services

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Compass Group

Cushman & Wakefield

Macro

Aramark

CB Richard Ellis

ISS

Sodexo

Apleona HSG

Cofely Besix

GDI

OCS Group

KnightFM

Continuum Services

Jones Lang LaSalle

Camelot Facility Solutions

Veranova Properties

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Global Facility Management and Construction

NG&G Facility Services

Updater Services

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5055122-global-facility-management-fm-services-market-analysis-2015

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

https://thedailychronicle.in/