Ischemic stroke market Segmentation, Applications, Technology, Feasibility Study and Growth

Ischemic stroke market Highlights

Ischemic strokes occur as a result of an obstruction within a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain. The underlying condition of this type of obstruction is the development of fat deposits lining the vessel walls, which is known as atherosclerosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke accounts for around 17 million deaths annually. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke leads to 1 out of every 20 deaths costing around USD 34 billion each year in the U.S. Higher rates of mortality associated with strokes highlight an impending need for innovative drugs and diagnostic devices.

Ischemic stroke market research report: by diagnosis (CT, MRI, carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography), drug class (tissue plasminogen activator, anticoagulant, antiplatelet, antihypertensive), surgery, end user – Global forecast till 2023

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://2020healthcareindustrytrends.blogspot.com/2020/11/ischemic-stroke-market-segmentation.html

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Intended Audience:

Ischemic Stroke Drug Suppliers

Ischemic Stroke Drug Manufacturers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Regional Analysis:

The global ischemic stroke market consists of countries namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas has emerged as the largest market for the global ischemic stroke owing to the favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. According to the American Heart Association, ischemic stroke is among the top three causes of death in the U.S. and Canada, nearly 795,000 patients suffering from strokes are treated in the 2014.

Europe is the second largest global ischemic stroke market owing to the advancements in the surgical devices technology along with the rising occurrence of acute ischemia stroke cases among the patients. In the European Union, over 31 million people are living with diabetes aged between 20 and 79. This signifies an average diabetes prevalence rate of 8.6% of the adult population. Some other factors driving the market includes the growing percentage of diabetes mellitus population mainly in the developed countries of Europe

Asia Pacific is anticipated to unfold as the most promising market for the global ischemic stroke owing to increasing prevalence of stroke cases in this region. China and India are considered as a big market for ischemic stroke within the forecast period. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in Asia Pacific region as these regions hold immense potential for the market growth.

The Middle East region is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the factors such as the extensive development of healthcare infrastructure and growing emphasis on research and development in the healthcare sector.

Key Players:

The emergence of new and cost-effective medication options for the treatment of ischemic stroke could open up new opportunities to the new players in the global ischemic stroke market. Additionally, emerging markets, such as India and China, could also open new opportunities to new players.

Some of key the players in the Americas ischemic stroke market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cordis Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Sanofi (France), Covidien plc (Ireland), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Biogen (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and others

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/