Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Data Survey Report 2013-2025

Summary
Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.
The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Thales
Raytheon
Harris
Indra
BAE Systems
Honeywell International Inc.
Sierra Nevada Corp
Telephonics Corporation
Frequentis AG
Major applications as follows:
Defence
Commercial
Major Type as follows:
Communication System
Surveillance System
Navigation System
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa