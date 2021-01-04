2015-2023 World Outdoor Advertising Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries

Summary
Outdoor advertising is a form of advertising that focuses on consumers in public places, in transit, or commercial locations. It is a mass-market medium used to broadcast messages for branding and to support campaigns. Outdoor advertising expenses are split between traditional modes of physical and digital. Traditional physical outdoor media include billboards, street furniture, transit displays, and commercial displays. Digital outdoor media include media that are connected to the network such as smart billboards. Outdoor advertising formats are classified into four categories: billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and alternative media.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Billboards
Street Furniture
Transit Displays
Others
By End-User / Application
Food & Beverage Industry
Vehicles Industry
Health and Medical Industry
Commercial and Personal Services
Consumer Goods
Others
By Company
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
JCDecaux
Lamar Advertising Company
Outfront Media Inc.
Str?er
Adam Outdoor Advertising
Bell media
Captive Network
CBS Outdoor
CEMUSA
EPAMEDIA
Fairway Outdoor Advertising
Focus Media holding limited
Affichage Holding
News outdoor
Air Media