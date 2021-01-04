Infrastructure as a Service Market Comprehensive Analysis, Business Opportunities, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Forecast by Regions| COVID-19 Analysis

Market Highlights:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) governance demand is growing with IaaS mis-configurations and inadvertent sensitive data storage exposure causing some of the biggest breaches over the past couple of years. Demand for sustainable security assessment and monitoring, effective data loss prevention, and malware and threat protection is increasing. As a result, businesses are increasingly focusing on improving governance to prevent data loss.

Simultaneously, factors such as the increasing demand for hybrid computing, faster implementation, scalability, and accessibility of the IT system are defining the market landscape for IaaS, increasing the demand and uptake of IaaS. Moreover, the increasing adoption of multi-cloud and cloud-based IaaS platform is escalating the IaaS market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the kind of growth, the IaaS market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Infrastructure As A Service Market will reach approx. 59 BN USD by 2023, registering a whopping CAGR over 23 % from 2017 to 2023.

Augmenting uptake of cloud computing among various verticals including IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce due to maximum utilization of IT resources and cost-effective cloud computing services among organizations

On the flip side, factors such as the lack of technical expertise to manage IT infrastructure and data security on the cloud are expected to restrict the market growth of IaaS over the assessment period. Nevertheless, the cloud-based IaaS platform owing to its capability to enhance the IT services and fast data accessibility, witnesses a vast demand in large enterprises, which in turn, will support the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

MRFR has segmented the analysis into five key dynamics for the scope of better understanding:

By Solutions: Managed Hosting Services, Storage as a Service (network attached storage and storage area network-based storage), High-Performance Computing as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Network Management, and Content Delivery Services.

By Deployment Types: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud.

By End-Users: SMEs and Large Enterprises.

By Verticals: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and e-Commerce, Government, and Defense among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).



Regional Analysis

The North American region leads the global Infrastructure as a Service market with the largest market share. Factors such as the wide uptake of IaaS & advancement of technology coupled with the increasing investments transpired in the cloud-based solutions are driving the market growth in the region. Furthermore, attributing to the increasing penetration of hybrid cloud and advanced IT infrastructure, the region is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

The European region accounts for the second largest market for Infrastructure as a Service, globally. IaaS market in the region offers lucrative opportunities owing to the rapidly growing enterprises. Countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, backed with the technological advancement positively impact the market growth in the region. Continuing with the same growth trends, the IaaS market in Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR over the review period.

The Asia Pacific region is another promising market for Infrastructure as a Service, accounting for a substantial market share. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are rapidly advancing due to the improving economy, which, in turn, supports the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, spurting industrialization across the region is acting as a key driving force driving the growth of the IaaS market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The embryonic market of IaaS appears to be fiercely competitive and fragmented. Several large and small players are churning the competition to gain competitive edge accounting for a substantial market share. Collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product/ technology launch & expansion, remain the prevailing strategies of market players.

Key Players:

Fervent players driving the market for the Infrastructure as a service include Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporatio ( U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), and Rackspace Inc. (U.S.).



Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

October 09, 2018 – MediaRich.io (US), a leading global company building a cutting-edge Infrastructure-as-a-Service that reduces current costs, allowing earning with unused CPU power, announced the launching of a token private sale to decentralize ‘Infrastructure as a Service’ reducing cloud infrastructure costs.

The unique token model shields participants from market volatility while enabling a “pay-as-you-go” pricing model. This IaaS offering is suited for both B2B and B2C organizations alike.

October 22, 2018 – Alibaba Cloud (China), a Cloud computing company announced the opening of two new data centers in the UK as it aims to extend further into Europe. The company’s cloud revenue is accelerating as it dominates infrastructure as a service in China. The cloud computing arm of the Chinese retail giant already opened data centers in Frankfurt and Dubai in 2016. The new data centers will offer services including storage, elastic computing, database application services, network, and big data analytics.

