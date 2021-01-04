Construction Robot Market Strategic Assessment, Research, Region, Share and Global Expansion by 2023| COVID-19 Analysis

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global market for construction robots is likely to value USD 165 Million by 2023, thriving at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Lack of workforce, adoption of automation by construction companies, and expansion in skyscrapers are some of the primary factors driving the expansion of the global Construction Robot Market 2020. Moreover, the increasing demand for efficiency on construction sites, adoption of construction vehicles like cranes, tractors, bulldozers, and excavators are gaining popularity, which directly brings an impact on the market and intensifies it. Besides, the combination of 3D printing and industrial robots have grown to be preferred in the construction industry. The competitors in the market are investing immensely in research and development to offer a cost-effective portfolio. Some of the key strategies adopted by the competitors are mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. However, the hesitation to adopt robotic solutions and the initial expenses are the major causes that impede the growth of the global construction market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the market dynamics. Several regions have been affected by the pandemic. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with report.

Market Segmentation

The global market for construction robots can be segregated on the basis of vertical, automation, design type, function, and region.

On the basis of vertical, the global market for construction robots can be classified into nuclear dismantling and demolition, commercial and residential buildings, public infrastructure, and others (road and tunnel construction).

On the basis of automation, the global market for construction robots can be classified into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous.

On the basis of design type, the global market for construction robots can be classified into the robotic arm, traditional robot, and exoskeleton.

On the basis of function, the global market for construction robots can be classified into doors and windows installation, bricklaying, demolition, 3D printing, finishing work, concrete structural erection, and others.

On the basis of region, the global market for construction robots can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis, the APAC region is likely to lead the global construction robot market. Countries like China, Australia, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Australia have adopted automated construction methods that drive the market significantly in the region. Japan has expertise in the robot market and has been deploying robots since the 1980’s. On the other hand, the increasing rules and regulations by the government and expansion in the non-residential and residential construction projects in Europe have driven the regional market. Besides, the construction robot market in Europe is estimated to expand because of the increasing demand for construction and demolition robots in various facilities. North America is expected to grow significantly during the review period. The need for waste reduction, lack of skilled labor, increased demand for workers’ safety, need for efficiency are some of the reasons which drive the market in the region.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global construction robot market are Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China). Husqvarna (Sweden), Brokk AB (Sweden), Esko Bionics (U.S.), Conjet AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany), Fastbrick Robotics (Australia), Construction Robotics (U.S.), Autonomous Solutions (U.S.), nLink (Norway), Apis Cor (Russia), Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun) (China), MX3D (Netherlands), Advanced Construction Robotics (U.S.), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Giant Hydraulic Tech (China), Cyberdyne (Japan), and Alpine Sales and Rental (U.S.).

