Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

A meal kit is a subscription service that sends customers pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home cooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services. This subscription model is an example of personalization in the food and beverage industry that is becoming more popular and wide-spread.

Scope of the Report:

The meal kit delivery services market is very fragmented market; key players include Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef, Marley Spoon , Sun Basket, Abel & Cole, Riverford, Gousto, Quitoque, Kochhaus, Middagsfrid, Allerhandebox, Chefmarket, Kochzauber, Fresh Fitness Food, Mindful Chef; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2018.

Global Info Research analysis of the meal kit delivery services market indicated that North America would account for the highest market in 2024 as a result of advanced life level and mature market, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The global Meal Kit Delivery Services market is valued at 7060 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 14100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Meal Kit Delivery Services.

FOR MORE DETAILS : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/meal-kit-delivery-services-market-2020-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth–analysis-to-2026-2020-10-05

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Meal Kit Delivery Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Meal Kit Delivery Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Hello Fresh

Blue Apron

Home Chef

Marley Spoon

Sun Basket

Abel & Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747884-global-meal-kit-delivery-services-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ready-to-eat Food

Fresh Ingredients

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Meal Kits

Family Meal Kits

https://thedailychronicle.in/