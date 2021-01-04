Drug Device Combination Market Regional Outlook, End User, Top Key Players, Competitors, Share Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Research Report – The Drug Device Combination Market 2020–2023. This Report Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular, Urology Diseases Followed Increased Awareness of the Drug-Device Combination Products Drive the Global Market for Drug Device Combination Products.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the drug device combination market on the basis of product, application and end-users.

Based on Drug Device Combination Market , it is segmented into advanced wound care products, catheter and others. Catheter is again segmented into wound drainage catheter, thermodilution catheters, oximetry catheters, cardiovascular catheters, urological catheters, antimicrobial catheter and others. Advanced wound care products are again segmented into photodynamic therapy, drug eluting stents, antibiotic bone cements, bone graft substitutes and antibiotic wound care. Bone graft substitutes is again segmented into cell-based bone graft substitutes, allograft-based bone graft substitutes, ceramic based bone graft substitute and others.

Based on application, the drug device combination market is segmented into ophthalmic treatment, wound care, antimicrobial applications, bone treatment, peripheral arterial disease, non-cardiovascular treatments, tachycardia management, coronary angioplasty and others.

Based on end-users, it is segmented into academic and research organization, ambulatory centers, hospitals and clinics and others.

Worldwide Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the Drug Device Combination Market Analysis include Zimmer Holding, Inc, Wright Medical Group, Inc., Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Covidien Ltd, Cook Critical Care, Inc., C.R. BARD, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Biometrix Medical, Biomet Orthopedics, Inc, AlloSource, Abbott Laboratories, 3M, and others.

Drug Device Combination Market – Market Analysis

This can be a single product having several components such as drug-eluting stents, transdermal patches or products that are separately packed yet intended for use exclusively with a definite counterpart. Drug-device combination products offer an array of advantages namely targeted drug delivery, improved patient compliance, controlled drug administration and minimal side effects. Owing to its increased sophistication and different advantages, drug device combination products are widely adopted all across the medical sector.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the drug device combination market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing incidences of urology, prostate cancer, diabetic neuropathy, colorectal cancer, respiratory problems and cardiovascular diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of market products, growing geriatric population, technological advancements in the drug-device combination product, increase in homebased healthcare market, high market potential, and increase in healthcare expenditure. On the contrary, side effects, existence of low-income countries, soaring price of products, strict government rules for the approval of these devices and errors and post-complications leading to various product recalls are factors that may deter drug device combination market growth.

Industry News:

April 2019 – Novus Therapeutics of late has reported for its otitis media drug OP0201 a favorable profile. This is a nasal aerosol, a drug-device combination product that has been designed for restoring the normal physiologic activity of the ET.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the drug device combination market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will sway the market over the assessment period owing to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, presence of key market players, developed healthcare sector in Canada and the US, high healthcare expenditure and suitable reimbursement policies. In the European region, the drug device combination market will have the second major share due to huge patient pool, presence of developed economies, increasing awareness about the device and presence of healthcare infrastructure that is well-developed. In the APAC region, the drug device combination market is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to growing support from the government for foreign investments, growing healthcare sector and growing penetration of market players here. On the other hand, the drug device combination market in the Middle East and Africa will have minimal share in the market owing to low per capita income and presence of poor economies. The Middle East is anticipated to have a major share in the drug device combination market owing to presence of developed economies such as Dubai, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and others and increasing funds made by the government in the healthcare sector.

