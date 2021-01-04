Ophthalmic Lasers Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Information by Product (Excimer Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Diode Lasers, and Others), Application (Refractive Error Correction, Cataract surgery, and Others), End User (Specialty Clinics, and Others) — Forecast till 2023

Ophthalmology is a branch of medical science which deals with the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of eye disorders. Ophthalmic disorders are common in developed countries due to changing lifestyle. The technological advancement, increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, a growing number of chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the Ophthalmic Lasers Market.

Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as new product launches, are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2018, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has launched next-generation VISULAS green photocoagulation laser in the ophthalmic lasers market, this innovative product can be used for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration disorders. The high costs associated with ophthalmic procedures, rising prices of ophthalmic lasers products, and scarcity of technicians to handle ophthalmic devices are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Growth are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Ocular Instruments, Quantel Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Topcon Corporation, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Iridex Corporation, Nidek Co., Limited, Lightmed USA, and Lumenis Ltd.

Segmentation

The Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user.

The market, by product, has been classified as excimer lasers, femtosecond lasers, diode lasers, SLT laser, ND:Yag lasers, and others

On the basis of application, the market has been segregated into refractive error correction, cataract surgery, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma surgery, age-related macular degeneration (AMD)treatment, and others.

The end-user segment has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population which is suffering from ophthalmic disorders, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the increasing ophthalmic surgeries in the region, the high adoption rate of innovative technology, and development in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the increasing population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising healthcare investment. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global ophthalmic lasers market.

