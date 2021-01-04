Workplace Transformation Market Share, SWOT Analysis, Product Research and Forecast by 2023

The workplace transformation market is gaining high traction across the globe on the back of rising adoption of the latest technologies like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) as well as enterprise mobility solution & service. Evolving nature of workplace, processes backed by organizational restructuring and reorganizing, declining operational expenditures along with the changing demographic factors also stimulate market growth.

Modern technology in the IT industry has resulted in tremendous growth in the workplace transformation market 2020. The human resources and the IT department’s technology in various enterprises are collaborating to provide a workspace that assures the flexible and seamless functioning of their daily business process. The organizations which have already introduced digital transformation in their workplace experience greater productivity and happy employees.

Global Workplace Transformation market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17% during the review period from 2017 to 2023 and with a value of USD 22 billion. The rising demand for workplace transformation in the IT industry is due to reasons such as the rapid adoption of advanced technology, customization, and cost-effectiveness.

Regional Analysis

The global workplace transformation market is analyzed in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (Row).

Europe is expected to defeat North America in the workplace transformation market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. Europe’s market is experiencing fast growth because of the modern technologies and rising demand for the digital workplace in the region. The U.S has acquired the maximum share of the market in the context of revenue as well as the adoption of modern solutions.

Segmentation:

The global workplace transformation market report has been examined on the basis of segments like service type, organization size, and end-user.

The service types included in the report are unified communication and collaboration services, workplace upgrade and migration services, enterprise mobility and telecom services, service desk, desktop virtualization, field services, workplace automation services, application management services, asset management services, and others.

With respect to the organization size segment, the market includes small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises.

Depending on the vertical segment, the market comprises government, BFSI, manufacturing, automotive retail, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunication and IT transportation and logistics, and others.

