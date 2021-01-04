3D Rendering Software Market Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2023

Market Highlights

3D rendering software is software used in generating images from models. It leverages the skills of 3D artists for the creation of conceptual buildings and novel designs. The global 3D rendering software market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains the dynamic variables which can influence the industry and its projections for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact are explored in the report.

Market Scope

The global 3D rendering software market is expected to grow with approximately 15% CAGR during forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise of graphic design and visualization sector. Emergence of 3D artists fluent in animation and lighting techniques and their work in television and commercial cinema can drive the market growth exponentially. The use of 3D software in the design and development of conceptual buildings in the real estate sector can augment the market size till 2023. This is facilitated with infrastructural projects in Brazil, China, and India.

The lack of infrastructure and skilled teachers in developing economies can hamper the market growth.

Segmentation:

The global 3D rendering software market growth is segmented by type, deployment, application, and end-user.

Based on type, 3D rendering software market is sub-segmented into plugin and stand-alone. The plugin segment is predicted to garner significant revenue for the market till 2023 owing to the demand for realistic textures amid the developments in picture quality and resolution. This is evident with the continuous addition of textures, accurate colors, lighting, and shadow files added into their library by Chaos Group for their proprietary rendering software, VRay.

On the basis of application, the global 3D rendering software market is segmented into cartoon, gaming, marketing and advertising, research and training, and videography.

The global 3D rendering software is deployed on on-premises and on-cloud.

Based on end-use, 3D rendering software caters to sectors of healthcare & life science, real estate, media & entertainment, utilities, academics, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global 3D rendering software market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to be a leading region in the 3D rendering software market over the forecast period. This is due to early adoption of latest technology and presence of robust supportive infrastructure in the region. The U.S and Canada are expected to be leading countries attributed to the rising demand of 3D software technologies from big media houses such as Fox Studios, VFX studios, etc.

On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Real estate sector is presumed to be the fastest growing segment due to surging projects of smart cities in the countries such as India and China. The outsourcing of movie work to these countries can drive the regional 3D rendering software market growth.

The MEA is touted to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to the large investment of companies in research and development for better and accurate precision of the visualization of the images, Europe is expected to have a substantial growth over the review period.

Competitive Outlook

Trimble, Inc, Corel Corporation, Cristie Digital System, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd, NewTek, Inc., Siemens AG, Luxion, Inc, SAP SE, Render Legion S.R.O, Dassault Systèmes, Chaos group, Autodesk, Inc, Adobe Systems, NVIDIA Corporation, and Next Limit Technologies are prominent developers of the global 3D rendering software market.

