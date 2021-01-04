Workplace Transformation Market Demand, Types, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue & Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The workplace transformation market is gaining high traction across the globe on the back of rising adoption of the latest technologies like Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) as well as enterprise mobility solution & service. Evolving nature of workplace, processes backed by organizational restructuring and reorganizing, declining operational expenditures along with the changing demographic factors also stimulate market growth.

Modern technology in the IT industry has resulted in tremendous growth in the workplace transformation market 2020. The human resources and the IT department’s technology in various enterprises are collaborating to provide a workspace that assures the flexible and seamless functioning of their daily business process. The organizations which have already introduced digital transformation in their workplace experience greater productivity and happy employees.

Global Workplace Transformation market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17% during the review period from 2017 to 2023 and with a value of USD 22 billion. The rising demand for workplace transformation in the IT industry is due to reasons such as the rapid adoption of advanced technology, customization, and cost-effectiveness.

Primary Drivers and Top Barriers

Over the years, the global market for workplace transformation has noted remarkable growth, thanks to the rising use of enterprise workflow management as well as technological advancements within the IT industry. The IT and human resources departments in several organizations have joined hands to give rise to a workspace environment that boasts of flexible and smooth functioning of business processes. Various business organizations have come up with digital transformation in the workplace, which boosts employee satisfaction as well as productivity.

Renowned technology vendors like NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Atos (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.) are working on different marketing hacks that can fetch them a better position across the globe. Among them, Accenture PLC is a highly regarded vendor in the market with expertise in services like automatic software upgrades, virtual desktop capabilities, self-service support options as well as collaboration tools. These services offer a high-quality operating ability to distributed platforms, in addition to providing services for standardized and pre-tested configurations that cater to the need of multiple workers. They also help clients in migrating to advanced and modern operating systems and software.

Regional Analysis

The global workplace transformation market is analyzed in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (Row).

Europe is expected to defeat North America in the workplace transformation market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. Europe’s market is experiencing fast growth because of the modern technologies and rising demand for the digital workplace in the region. The U.S has acquired the maximum share of the market in the context of revenue as well as the adoption of modern solutions.

Among all, the North American market holds the maximum share for the workplace transformation market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and establishing digital workplace services by large and small and medium enterprises. The other important factors affecting the growth of the APAC market are robust economic development, foreign direct investment, globalization, increased usage of mobile phones, and internet adoption in the workforce. China, South Korea, and Taiwan are estimated to affect the expansion of workplace transformation market due to the existence of established players like Infosys (India), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro Ltd. (India).

Prominent Vendors

The prominent companies influencing the size of the global workplace transformation market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), Infosys (India), Atos (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HCL Technologies Ltd. (India), Citrix Systems (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Wipro Ltd. (India), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), to mention a few.

Segmentation:

The global workplace transformation market report has been examined on the basis of segments like service type, organization size, and end-user.

The service types included in the report are unified communication and collaboration services, workplace upgrade and migration services, enterprise mobility and telecom services, service desk, desktop virtualization, field services, workplace automation services, application management services, asset management services, and others.

With respect to the organization size segment, the market includes small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises.

Depending on the vertical segment, the market comprises government, BFSI, manufacturing, automotive retail, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunication and IT transportation and logistics, and others.