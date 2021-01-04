Drinking Chocolate Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2027| Mars, Mondelez International, Nestle

The global Drinking Chocolate market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Drinking Chocolate market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Drinking Chocolate market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Drinking Chocolate market, such as Mars, Mondelez International, Nestle, The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Lavazza, Unilever, Godiva, Starbucks Corporation, The Simply Good Foods Company, Gatorade, Pepsico They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Drinking Chocolate market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Drinking Chocolate market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Drinking Chocolate market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Drinking Chocolate industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Drinking Chocolate market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Drinking Chocolate market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Drinking Chocolate market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Drinking Chocolate market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Drinking Chocolate Market by Product: Supermarket, Retail Store, Online Retail, Others

Global Drinking Chocolate Market by Application: Supermarket, Retail Store, Online Retail, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Drinking Chocolate market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Drinking Chocolate Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drinking Chocolate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Drinking Chocolate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drinking Chocolate market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drinking Chocolate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drinking Chocolate market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drinking Chocolate Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Drinking Chocolate Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Cocoa Content

1.4.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Cocoa Content

1.4.2 30%-40%

1.4.3 40%-60%

1.4.4 60%-90%

1.5 Market by Distribution Channel

1.5.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Retail Store

1.5.4 Online Retail

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Drinking Chocolate, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Drinking Chocolate Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Drinking Chocolate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Drinking Chocolate Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Drinking Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drinking Chocolate Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Drinking Chocolate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Drinking Chocolate Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Drinking Chocolate Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drinking Chocolate Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Cocoa Content (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Cocoa Content (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales by Cocoa Content (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Cocoa Content (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Drinking Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Cocoa Content (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Size Forecast by Cocoa Content (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Forecast by Cocoa Content (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Cocoa Content (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Drinking Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Cocoa Content (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Distribution Channel (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Drinking Chocolate Price by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

5.2 Drinking Chocolate Market Size Forecast by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Cocoa Content and Distribution Channel

6.1 China Drinking Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Drinking Chocolate Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Drinking Chocolate Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Drinking Chocolate Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Drinking Chocolate Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Drinking Chocolate Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Drinking Chocolate Historic Market Review by Cocoa Content (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Drinking Chocolate Sales Market Share by Cocoa Content (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Drinking Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Cocoa Content (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Drinking Chocolate Price by Cocoa Content (2015-2020)

6.4 China Drinking Chocolate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Cocoa Content (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Drinking Chocolate Sales Forecast by Cocoa Content (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Drinking Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Cocoa Content (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Drinking Chocolate Price Forecast by Cocoa Content (2021-2026)

6.5 China Drinking Chocolate Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Drinking Chocolate Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Drinking Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Drinking Chocolate Price by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

6.6 China Drinking Chocolate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Drinking Chocolate Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Drinking Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Drinking Chocolate Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Drinking Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Drinking Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Drinking Chocolate Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Drinking Chocolate Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mars

12.1.1 Mars Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mars Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Mars Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.1.5 Mars Recent Development

12.2 Mondelez International

12.2.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mondelez International Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mondelez International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mondelez International Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

12.3 Nestle

12.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nestle Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.3.5 Nestle Recent Development

12.4 The Hershey Company

12.4.1 The Hershey Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Hershey Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 The Hershey Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 The Hershey Company Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.4.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development

12.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

12.5.1 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.5.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Recent Development

12.6 Lavazza

12.6.1 Lavazza Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lavazza Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Lavazza Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Lavazza Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.6.5 Lavazza Recent Development

12.7 Unilever

12.7.1 Unilever Corporation Information

12.7.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Unilever Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Unilever Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.7.5 Unilever Recent Development

12.8 Godiva

12.8.1 Godiva Corporation Information

12.8.2 Godiva Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Godiva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Godiva Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.8.5 Godiva Recent Development

12.9 Starbucks Corporation

12.9.1 Starbucks Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Starbucks Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Starbucks Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Starbucks Corporation Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.9.5 Starbucks Corporation Recent Development

12.10 The Simply Good Foods Company

12.10.1 The Simply Good Foods Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 The Simply Good Foods Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 The Simply Good Foods Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 The Simply Good Foods Company Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.10.5 The Simply Good Foods Company Recent Development

12.11 Mars

12.11.1 Mars Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mars Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Mars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Mars Drinking Chocolate Products Offered

12.11.5 Mars Recent Development

12.12 Pepsico

12.12.1 Pepsico Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pepsico Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Pepsico Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Pepsico Products Offered

12.12.5 Pepsico Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drinking Chocolate Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Drinking Chocolate Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

