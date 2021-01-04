Gourmet Chocolate Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2027| Ferrero, Mondelez International, Cargill

The global Gourmet Chocolate market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Gourmet Chocolate market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Gourmet Chocolate market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Gourmet Chocolate market, such as Ferrero, Mondelez International, Cargill, The Hershey Company, Mars, Hershey’s, Nestle, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Natra, Auro Chocolate, Venchi, Godiva, MEIJI They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Gourmet Chocolate market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Gourmet Chocolate market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Gourmet Chocolate market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Gourmet Chocolate industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Gourmet Chocolate market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Gourmet Chocolate market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Gourmet Chocolate market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Gourmet Chocolate market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Gourmet Chocolate Market by Product: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Gourmet Chocolate market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Gourmet Chocolate Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gourmet Chocolate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gourmet Chocolate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gourmet Chocolate market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gourmet Chocolate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gourmet Chocolate market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gourmet Chocolate Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Gourmet Chocolate Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dark Cholocate

1.4.3 White and Milk Premium Chocolate

1.5 Market by Channel

1.5.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Channel

1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Retailers

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.5.5 Specialist Retailers

1.5.6 Online Retailers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Gourmet Chocolate Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Gourmet Chocolate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gourmet Chocolate Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Gourmet Chocolate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Gourmet Chocolate Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Gourmet Chocolate Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gourmet Chocolate Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Gourmet Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Gourmet Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Channel (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size by Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Gourmet Chocolate Price by Channel (2015-2020)

5.2 Gourmet Chocolate Market Size Forecast by Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Forecast by Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Price Forecast by Channel (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Channel

6.1 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Gourmet Chocolate Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Gourmet Chocolate Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Historic Market Review by Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Price by Channel (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Sales Forecast by Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Price Forecast by Channel (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Gourmet Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Gourmet Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gourmet Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gourmet Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gourmet Chocolate Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ferrero

12.1.1 Ferrero Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ferrero Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ferrero Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ferrero Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.1.5 Ferrero Recent Development

12.2 Mondelez International

12.2.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mondelez International Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mondelez International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mondelez International Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Cargill Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.4 The Hershey Company

12.4.1 The Hershey Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Hershey Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 The Hershey Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 The Hershey Company Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.4.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development

12.5 Mars

12.5.1 Mars Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mars Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mars Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.5.5 Mars Recent Development

12.6 Hershey’s

12.6.1 Hershey’s Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hershey’s Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hershey’s Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hershey’s Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.6.5 Hershey’s Recent Development

12.7 Nestle

12.7.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nestle Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.7.5 Nestle Recent Development

12.8 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

12.8.1 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.8.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Recent Development

12.9 Natra

12.9.1 Natra Corporation Information

12.9.2 Natra Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Natra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Natra Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.9.5 Natra Recent Development

12.10 Auro Chocolate

12.10.1 Auro Chocolate Corporation Information

12.10.2 Auro Chocolate Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Auro Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Auro Chocolate Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.10.5 Auro Chocolate Recent Development

12.12 Godiva

12.12.1 Godiva Corporation Information

12.12.2 Godiva Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Godiva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Godiva Products Offered

12.12.5 Godiva Recent Development

12.13 MEIJI

12.13.1 MEIJI Corporation Information

12.13.2 MEIJI Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 MEIJI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 MEIJI Products Offered

12.13.5 MEIJI Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gourmet Chocolate Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Gourmet Chocolate Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

