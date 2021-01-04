Metal Coatings Market 2026 Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook | PPG INDUSTRIES, Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel

“

The report titled Global Metal Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG INDUSTRIES, Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel, The Valspar, BASF, Dow, Kansai Paint, The Beckers, The Sherwin-Williams, Wacker Chemie

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Coating

Powder Coating



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Automobile

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Household Appliances

Other



The Metal Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Metal Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Metal Coatings Product Scope

1.2 Metal Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Liquid Coating

1.2.3 Powder Coating

1.3 Metal Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Household Appliances

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Metal Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Metal Coatings Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Metal Coatings Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Metal Coatings Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Metal Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metal Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Metal Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Metal Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Metal Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Metal Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Metal Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Metal Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Metal Coatings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Metal Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Metal Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Metal Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metal Coatings as of 2019)

3.4 Global Metal Coatings Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Metal Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Metal Coatings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Metal Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Metal Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Metal Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Metal Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Metal Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Metal Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Metal Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Metal Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Metal Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Coatings Business

12.1 PPG INDUSTRIES

12.1.1 PPG INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG INDUSTRIES Business Overview

12.1.3 PPG INDUSTRIES Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 PPG INDUSTRIES Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 PPG INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.2 Axalta Coating Systems

12.2.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 Axalta Coating Systems Business Overview

12.2.3 Axalta Coating Systems Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Axalta Coating Systems Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.3 Akzonobel

12.3.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Akzonobel Business Overview

12.3.3 Akzonobel Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Akzonobel Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

12.4 The Valspar

12.4.1 The Valspar Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Valspar Business Overview

12.4.3 The Valspar Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 The Valspar Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 The Valspar Recent Development

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Business Overview

12.5.3 BASF Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BASF Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 BASF Recent Development

12.6 Dow

12.6.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dow Business Overview

12.6.3 Dow Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Dow Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Dow Recent Development

12.7 Kansai Paint

12.7.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kansai Paint Business Overview

12.7.3 Kansai Paint Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kansai Paint Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

12.8 The Beckers

12.8.1 The Beckers Corporation Information

12.8.2 The Beckers Business Overview

12.8.3 The Beckers Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 The Beckers Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 The Beckers Recent Development

12.9 The Sherwin-Williams

12.9.1 The Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.9.2 The Sherwin-Williams Business Overview

12.9.3 The Sherwin-Williams Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 The Sherwin-Williams Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.10 Wacker Chemie

12.10.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wacker Chemie Business Overview

12.10.3 Wacker Chemie Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Wacker Chemie Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Development

13 Metal Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Metal Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Coatings

13.4 Metal Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Metal Coatings Distributors List

14.3 Metal Coatings Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Metal Coatings Market Trends

15.2 Metal Coatings Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Metal Coatings Market Challenges

15.4 Metal Coatings Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

