High Density Interconnect PCB Market 2023: Outlook, Growing by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Predictions | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

The global high-density interconnect PCB market is predicted to touch USD 15,600.6 million at a whopping 12.4% CAGR between 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A high-density interconnect, or HDI is one of the fastest-growing technology that is widely used in the PCB (printed circuit board) that possess higher wiring density per unit in comparison to conventional circuit boards. They have finer spaces and lines, capture pads, and smaller vias. HDI offers various benefits, particularly in weight, package size, performance. It is this combination that has increased its demand in mobile electronics, wearable, and handheld devices.

Various factors are propelling the global high density interconnect PCB market share. According to the recent MRRF report, such factors include increasing demand for high performances devices, miniaturization of electronic devices, booming consumer electronics market, increasing use of HDI in automobiles, increasing sales of consumer electronics, lower weight & high efficiency. Additional factors adding market growth include rapid industrialization in developing & developed countries, technological advances in electronic devices, increasing spending capacity, consumers’ growing adoption of smart devices and wearables, demand for connected devices, wide applicability in medical devices, increasing mergers and acquisitions to develop innovative products, and growing technological advances by major players.

On the flip side, complex manufacturing process, high construction cost, and collapse in supply chain networks & widened gap between supply and demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak may impact the global high density interconnect PCB market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global high density interconnect PCB market based on industry vertical and the number of high-density interconnection layer.

By number of high density interconnection layer, the global high density interconnect PCB market is segmented into 1, 2, & all.

By industry vertical, the global high density interconnect PCB market is segmented into medical devices, manufacturing, automotive, telecom and IT, military and defense, consumer electronics, and others. Of these, the automotive segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global high density interconnect PCB market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The use of innovative technologies in semiconductors, the booming consumer electronics industry, the presence of leading manufacturers, and growing demand from consumer electronics and automotive industry is adding to the global high density interconnect PCB market growth in the region. The US holds the utmost share in the market.

The global high density interconnect PCB market in the APAC region is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The presence of several electronic devices manufacturing firms, accessibility of low-cost technologies, and the presence of developing economies such as India, Japan, and China are adding to the global high density interconnect PCB market growth in the region.

The global high density interconnect PCB market in Europe is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Increasing joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers among international players is adding to the global high density interconnect PCB market growth in the region.

The global high density interconnect PCB market in the RoW is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Prominent players profiled in the global high density interconnect PCB market report include Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (Austria), FINELINE Ltd. (Israel), FUJITSU INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Japan), Advanced Circuits (US), SIERRA CIRCUITS, INC. (US), Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), RAYMING (China), Millennium Circuits Limited (US), PCBCART (China), TTM Technologies (US), and Epec, LLC (US).

