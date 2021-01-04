Medical Adhesives Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2026 | Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic, B. Braun

“

The report titled Global Medical Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic, B. Braun, Henkel, GEM S.R.L., GluStitch, Baxter International, Chemence, Adhesion Biomedical, Cohera Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Water Type

Solvent Type

Solids & Hot Melt Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Dental

Medical Equipment And Appliances

Internal Medicine

Surgical

Other



The Medical Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Medical Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Medical Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Medical Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Water Type

1.2.3 Solvent Type

1.2.4 Solids & Hot Melt Type

1.3 Medical Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Dental

1.3.3 Medical Equipment And Appliances

1.3.4 Internal Medicine

1.3.5 Surgical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Medical Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Medical Adhesives Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Medical Adhesives Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Medical Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Medical Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Medical Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Medical Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Medical Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Medical Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Medical Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Medical Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Medical Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Adhesives Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Medical Adhesives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Adhesives as of 2019)

3.4 Global Medical Adhesives Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Medical Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Medical Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Medical Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Medical Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Medical Adhesives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Medical Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Medical Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Medical Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Medical Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Medical Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Medical Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Medical Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Adhesives Business

12.1 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

12.1.1 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Business Overview

12.1.3 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Recent Development

12.2 Medtronic

12.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Medtronic Business Overview

12.2.3 Medtronic Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Medtronic Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.3 B. Braun

12.3.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

12.3.2 B. Braun Business Overview

12.3.3 B. Braun Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 B. Braun Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 B. Braun Recent Development

12.4 Henkel

12.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.4.3 Henkel Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Henkel Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.5 GEM S.R.L.

12.5.1 GEM S.R.L. Corporation Information

12.5.2 GEM S.R.L. Business Overview

12.5.3 GEM S.R.L. Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 GEM S.R.L. Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 GEM S.R.L. Recent Development

12.6 GluStitch

12.6.1 GluStitch Corporation Information

12.6.2 GluStitch Business Overview

12.6.3 GluStitch Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 GluStitch Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 GluStitch Recent Development

12.7 Baxter International

12.7.1 Baxter International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Baxter International Business Overview

12.7.3 Baxter International Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Baxter International Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Baxter International Recent Development

12.8 Chemence

12.8.1 Chemence Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chemence Business Overview

12.8.3 Chemence Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Chemence Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Chemence Recent Development

12.9 Adhesion Biomedical

12.9.1 Adhesion Biomedical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Adhesion Biomedical Business Overview

12.9.3 Adhesion Biomedical Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Adhesion Biomedical Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 Adhesion Biomedical Recent Development

12.10 Cohera Medical

12.10.1 Cohera Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cohera Medical Business Overview

12.10.3 Cohera Medical Medical Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Cohera Medical Medical Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 Cohera Medical Recent Development

13 Medical Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Medical Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical Adhesives

13.4 Medical Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Medical Adhesives Distributors List

14.3 Medical Adhesives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Medical Adhesives Market Trends

15.2 Medical Adhesives Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Medical Adhesives Market Challenges

15.4 Medical Adhesives Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

