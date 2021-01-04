Marine Adhesives Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2026 | PPG Industries, 3M, Flamemaster

“

The report titled Global Marine Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG Industries, 3M, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Dow Corning, Henkel, Permatex, Master Bond, Cytec Industries, AVIC

Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane



Market Segmentation by Application: Cargo Ship

Passenger Ship

Boat

Other



The Marine Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Marine Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Marine Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Marine Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.3 Marine Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Cargo Ship

1.3.3 Passenger Ship

1.3.4 Boat

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Marine Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Marine Adhesives Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Marine Adhesives Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Marine Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Marine Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Marine Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Marine Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Marine Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Marine Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Marine Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Marine Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Marine Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Marine Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Marine Adhesives Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Marine Adhesives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Marine Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Marine Adhesives as of 2019)

3.4 Global Marine Adhesives Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Marine Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Marine Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Marine Adhesives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Marine Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Marine Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Marine Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Marine Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Marine Adhesives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Marine Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Marine Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Marine Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Marine Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Marine Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Marine Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Marine Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Marine Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Marine Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Marine Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine Adhesives Business

12.1 PPG Industries

12.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.1.3 PPG Industries Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 PPG Industries Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Business Overview

12.2.3 3M Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 3M Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 3M Recent Development

12.3 Flamemaster

12.3.1 Flamemaster Corporation Information

12.3.2 Flamemaster Business Overview

12.3.3 Flamemaster Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Flamemaster Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 Flamemaster Recent Development

12.4 Chemetall

12.4.1 Chemetall Corporation Information

12.4.2 Chemetall Business Overview

12.4.3 Chemetall Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Chemetall Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 Chemetall Recent Development

12.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

12.5.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Corporation Information

12.5.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Business Overview

12.5.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Development

12.6 Dow Corning

12.6.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dow Corning Business Overview

12.6.3 Dow Corning Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Dow Corning Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 Dow Corning Recent Development

12.7 Henkel

12.7.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.7.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.7.3 Henkel Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Henkel Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.8 Permatex

12.8.1 Permatex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Permatex Business Overview

12.8.3 Permatex Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Permatex Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Permatex Recent Development

12.9 Master Bond

12.9.1 Master Bond Corporation Information

12.9.2 Master Bond Business Overview

12.9.3 Master Bond Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Master Bond Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 Master Bond Recent Development

12.10 Cytec Industries

12.10.1 Cytec Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cytec Industries Business Overview

12.10.3 Cytec Industries Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Cytec Industries Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 Cytec Industries Recent Development

12.11 AVIC

12.11.1 AVIC Corporation Information

12.11.2 AVIC Business Overview

12.11.3 AVIC Marine Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 AVIC Marine Adhesives Products Offered

12.11.5 AVIC Recent Development

13 Marine Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Marine Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Marine Adhesives

13.4 Marine Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Marine Adhesives Distributors List

14.3 Marine Adhesives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Marine Adhesives Market Trends

15.2 Marine Adhesives Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Marine Adhesives Market Challenges

15.4 Marine Adhesives Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

