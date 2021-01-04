Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | Weatherford International, Halliburton, GE(Baker Hughes)

“

The report titled Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Managed Pressure Drilling Services report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Managed Pressure Drilling Services report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Weatherford International, Halliburton, GE(Baker Hughes), Schlumberger, National Oilwell Varco, Archer, Aker Solutions, Ensign Energy Services, Strata Energy Services, Blade Energy Partners

Market Segmentation by Product: Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)

Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP)

Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore Oil and Gas

Offshore Oil and Gas

Land Oil and Gas

Others



The Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Managed Pressure Drilling Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Managed Pressure Drilling Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market?

Table of Contents:

1 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Overview

1.1 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Product Scope

1.2 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)

1.2.3 Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

1.2.4 Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP)

1.2.5 Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Onshore Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Offshore Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Land Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Managed Pressure Drilling Services Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Services Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Managed Pressure Drilling Services Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Managed Pressure Drilling Services Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Managed Pressure Drilling Services Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Managed Pressure Drilling Services Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Managed Pressure Drilling Services Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Managed Pressure Drilling Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Managed Pressure Drilling Services as of 2019)

3.4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Managed Pressure Drilling Services Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Managed Pressure Drilling Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Managed Pressure Drilling Services Business

12.1 Weatherford International

12.1.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Weatherford International Business Overview

12.1.3 Weatherford International Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Weatherford International Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.1.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton

12.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview

12.2.3 Halliburton Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Halliburton Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.3 GE(Baker Hughes)

12.3.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Business Overview

12.3.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.3.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

12.4 Schlumberger

12.4.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.4.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

12.4.3 Schlumberger Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Schlumberger Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.4.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.5 National Oilwell Varco

12.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview

12.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 National Oilwell Varco Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.5.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.6 Archer

12.6.1 Archer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Archer Business Overview

12.6.3 Archer Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Archer Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.6.5 Archer Recent Development

12.7 Aker Solutions

12.7.1 Aker Solutions Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aker Solutions Business Overview

12.7.3 Aker Solutions Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Aker Solutions Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.7.5 Aker Solutions Recent Development

12.8 Ensign Energy Services

12.8.1 Ensign Energy Services Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ensign Energy Services Business Overview

12.8.3 Ensign Energy Services Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ensign Energy Services Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.8.5 Ensign Energy Services Recent Development

12.9 Strata Energy Services

12.9.1 Strata Energy Services Corporation Information

12.9.2 Strata Energy Services Business Overview

12.9.3 Strata Energy Services Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Strata Energy Services Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.9.5 Strata Energy Services Recent Development

12.10 Blade Energy Partners

12.10.1 Blade Energy Partners Corporation Information

12.10.2 Blade Energy Partners Business Overview

12.10.3 Blade Energy Partners Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Blade Energy Partners Managed Pressure Drilling Services Products Offered

12.10.5 Blade Energy Partners Recent Development

13 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Managed Pressure Drilling Services

13.4 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Distributors List

14.3 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Trends

15.2 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Challenges

15.4 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

