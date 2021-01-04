M2M Satellite Communication Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026 | Orbcomm, Inmarsat Communications, Iridium Communications

“

The report titled Global M2M Satellite Communication Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global M2M Satellite Communication market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global M2M Satellite Communication market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global M2M Satellite Communication market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global M2M Satellite Communication market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The M2M Satellite Communication report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the M2M Satellite Communication report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global M2M Satellite Communication market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global M2M Satellite Communication market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global M2M Satellite Communication market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global M2M Satellite Communication market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global M2M Satellite Communication market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Orbcomm, Inmarsat Communications, Iridium Communications, Globalstar, Kore Telematics, Rogers Communications, Hughes Network System, Orange, Viasat, Teliasonera

Market Segmentation by Product: Satellite Telemetry

VSAT

AIS



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipping

Energy

Government

Mining

Medical

Security

Agricultural

Retail

Other



The M2M Satellite Communication Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global M2M Satellite Communication market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global M2M Satellite Communication market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 M2M Satellite Communication Market Overview

1.1 M2M Satellite Communication Product Scope

1.2 M2M Satellite Communication Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Satellite Telemetry

1.2.3 VSAT

1.2.4 AIS

1.3 M2M Satellite Communication Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Shipping

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Security

1.3.8 Agricultural

1.3.9 Retail

1.3.10 Other

1.4 M2M Satellite Communication Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 M2M Satellite Communication Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States M2M Satellite Communication Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China M2M Satellite Communication Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan M2M Satellite Communication Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia M2M Satellite Communication Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India M2M Satellite Communication Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top M2M Satellite Communication Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in M2M Satellite Communication as of 2019)

3.4 Global M2M Satellite Communication Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key M2M Satellite Communication Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Type

4.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Size by Application

5.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global M2M Satellite Communication Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global M2M Satellite Communication Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global M2M Satellite Communication Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States M2M Satellite Communication Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China M2M Satellite Communication Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan M2M Satellite Communication Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia M2M Satellite Communication Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India M2M Satellite Communication Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India M2M Satellite Communication Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in M2M Satellite Communication Business

12.1 Orbcomm

12.1.1 Orbcomm Corporation Information

12.1.2 Orbcomm Business Overview

12.1.3 Orbcomm M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Orbcomm M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.1.5 Orbcomm Recent Development

12.2 Inmarsat Communications

12.2.1 Inmarsat Communications Corporation Information

12.2.2 Inmarsat Communications Business Overview

12.2.3 Inmarsat Communications M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Inmarsat Communications M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.2.5 Inmarsat Communications Recent Development

12.3 Iridium Communications

12.3.1 Iridium Communications Corporation Information

12.3.2 Iridium Communications Business Overview

12.3.3 Iridium Communications M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Iridium Communications M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.3.5 Iridium Communications Recent Development

12.4 Globalstar

12.4.1 Globalstar Corporation Information

12.4.2 Globalstar Business Overview

12.4.3 Globalstar M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Globalstar M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.4.5 Globalstar Recent Development

12.5 Kore Telematics

12.5.1 Kore Telematics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kore Telematics Business Overview

12.5.3 Kore Telematics M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kore Telematics M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.5.5 Kore Telematics Recent Development

12.6 Rogers Communications

12.6.1 Rogers Communications Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rogers Communications Business Overview

12.6.3 Rogers Communications M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Rogers Communications M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.6.5 Rogers Communications Recent Development

12.7 Hughes Network System

12.7.1 Hughes Network System Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hughes Network System Business Overview

12.7.3 Hughes Network System M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hughes Network System M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.7.5 Hughes Network System Recent Development

12.8 Orange

12.8.1 Orange Corporation Information

12.8.2 Orange Business Overview

12.8.3 Orange M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Orange M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.8.5 Orange Recent Development

12.9 Viasat

12.9.1 Viasat Corporation Information

12.9.2 Viasat Business Overview

12.9.3 Viasat M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Viasat M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.9.5 Viasat Recent Development

12.10 Teliasonera

12.10.1 Teliasonera Corporation Information

12.10.2 Teliasonera Business Overview

12.10.3 Teliasonera M2M Satellite Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Teliasonera M2M Satellite Communication Products Offered

12.10.5 Teliasonera Recent Development

13 M2M Satellite Communication Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 M2M Satellite Communication Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of M2M Satellite Communication

13.4 M2M Satellite Communication Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 M2M Satellite Communication Distributors List

14.3 M2M Satellite Communication Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 M2M Satellite Communication Market Trends

15.2 M2M Satellite Communication Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 M2M Satellite Communication Market Challenges

15.4 M2M Satellite Communication Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

