DevOps Market 2019 2023: Growth Analysis, Sales, Business Strategies, Demand, Revenue, Current Trends, Key Players and Regional Overview | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

The rising adoption of the product among all types of organization sizes – small, medium, and large are expected to catalyze revenue creation for the market players in the years to come. The digitization drive introduced by the governments is expected to support the expansion of the DevOps market over the next few years.

Increasing demand for business process automation is likely to generate demand for DevOps over the next couple of years. In a recent analysis circulated by Market Research Future v(MRFR), the global DevOps market is expected to witness a healthy growth rate over the review period 2018 to 2023. The product helps in enhancing the operational efficiency of an organization which is expected to impact market growth in the forthcoming years.

The product enables quality assurance and streamlining activities. In addition, the product helps in shortening the lifecycle of the development process. These factors are likely to emerge as driving factors of the DevOps market over the assessment period. However, on the other side, the lack of skilled people remains an impediment to market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The global DevOps market, on the basis of region, is segmented into four regions – North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). These regions are further assessed on a country-level basis. Among these regions, North America is likely to emerge as the leader during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced computing frameworks in the regions is likely to drive the proliferation of the DevOps market in the years to come. The rising popularity of cloud services, in conjunction with technological advancements, are expected to have a favorable influence on the expansion of the DevOps market across the review period. The efforts directed by the players in the region at minimizing the development lifecycle has opened potential growth avenues for the market participants. It is expected to boost revenue creation for the players in the DevOps market in the years to come. Asia Pacific is anticipated to reflect the highest CAGR during the projection period. The growth of the IT industry in the region is poised to resonate strong potential for the DevOps market in the nearby future.

Segmentation:

For a better understanding, the devops market report has been segmented into five key dynamics:

By Solution : Monitoring and Performance Management, Lifecycle Management, Analytics, Delivery & Operations Management, and Testing & Development

By Deployment : On-premise and on-Cloud (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud)

By Organization Size : Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprise.

By Industry Verticals : Retail, BSFI, Information & Telecommunication Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Education, Energy & Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, and Transportation & Logistics, among others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Competitive Dashboard:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., VersionOne Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., HP Enterprise Development LP, Puppet Labs Inc., Micro Focus, Clarizen Inc., GitLab, Electric Cloud, TO THE NEW, CFEngine, Rackspace, TO THE NEW, CFEngine, Clarive, Perforce, HashiCorp, OpenMake Software, CollabNet, XebiaLabs, Atlassian, Docker Inc., RapidValue, Cigniti, Chef Inc., Red Hat Inc., EMC Corporation, CA Technologies, and Oracle Corporation. These players are anticipated to invest in the expansion of their technical capabilities, which is likely to encourage competitiveness in the global market place over the next couple of years. In addition, the focus on the expansion of global footprints is also prognosticated to boost the robust competition in the DevOps market in the years to come. Other approaches to be used by these players for gaining edge over others are mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, etc.

