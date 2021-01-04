Paper Disposable Straws Market 2020- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026 | Huhtamäki Oyj., Hoffmaster Group Inc., Biopac UK Ltd

“

The report titled Global Paper Disposable Straws Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paper Disposable Straws market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paper Disposable Straws market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paper Disposable Straws market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paper Disposable Straws market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paper Disposable Straws report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paper Disposable Straws report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paper Disposable Straws market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paper Disposable Straws market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paper Disposable Straws market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paper Disposable Straws market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paper Disposable Straws market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Huhtamäki Oyj., Hoffmaster Group Inc., Biopac UK Ltd, Vegware Ltd., The Paper Straw Co., Austraw Pty Ltd, Footprint LLC, Okstraw, Transcend Packaging Ltd., PT. Strawland, TIPI Straws, MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd., Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Aleco Straws Co. Ltd., Sharp Serviettes, GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd, The Blue Straw

Market Segmentation by Product: Virgin Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper



Market Segmentation by Application: Hotels

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Restaurants & Motels

Others



The Paper Disposable Straws Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paper Disposable Straws market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paper Disposable Straws market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paper Disposable Straws market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paper Disposable Straws industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paper Disposable Straws market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paper Disposable Straws market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paper Disposable Straws market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paper Disposable Straws Product Scope

1.1 Paper Disposable Straws Product Scope

1.2 Paper Disposable Straws Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Virgin Kraft Paper

1.2.3 Recycled Paper

1.3 Paper Disposable Straws Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Hotels

1.3.3 Bars & Lounges

1.3.4 Cafes

1.3.5 Restaurants & Motels

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Paper Disposable Straws Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Paper Disposable Straws Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Paper Disposable Straws Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Paper Disposable Straws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Paper Disposable Straws Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Paper Disposable Straws Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Paper Disposable Straws Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Paper Disposable Straws Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Paper Disposable Straws Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Paper Disposable Straws Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Paper Disposable Straws Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Paper Disposable Straws Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Paper Disposable Straws Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Paper Disposable Straws Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Paper Disposable Straws as of 2019)

3.4 Global Paper Disposable Straws Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Paper Disposable Straws Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Paper Disposable Straws Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Paper Disposable Straws Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Paper Disposable Straws Price by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Paper Disposable Straws Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Paper Disposable Straws Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Paper Disposable Straws Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Paper Disposable Straws Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Paper Disposable Straws Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Paper Disposable Straws Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Paper Disposable Straws Market Facts & Figures

6.2 United States Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Paper Disposable Straws Market Facts & Figures

7.2 Europe Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Paper Disposable Straws Market Facts & Figures

8.2 China Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.3 China Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Paper Disposable Straws Market Facts & Figures

9.2 Japan Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Paper Disposable Straws Market Facts & Figures

10.2 Southeast Asia Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Paper Disposable Straws Market Facts & Figures

11.2 India Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.3 India Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Paper Disposable Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paper Disposable Straws Business

12.1 Huhtamäki Oyj.

12.1.1 Huhtamäki Oyj. Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.1.2 Huhtamäki Oyj. Business Overview

12.1.3 Huhtamäki Oyj. Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Huhtamäki Oyj. Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.1.5 Huhtamäki Oyj. Recent Development

12.2 Hoffmaster Group Inc.

12.2.1 Hoffmaster Group Inc. Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hoffmaster Group Inc. Business Overview

12.2.3 Hoffmaster Group Inc. Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hoffmaster Group Inc. Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.2.5 Hoffmaster Group Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Biopac UK Ltd

12.3.1 Biopac UK Ltd Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.3.2 Biopac UK Ltd Business Overview

12.3.3 Biopac UK Ltd Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Biopac UK Ltd Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.3.5 Biopac UK Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Vegware Ltd.

12.4.1 Vegware Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vegware Ltd. Business Overview

12.4.3 Vegware Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Vegware Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.4.5 Vegware Ltd. Recent Development

12.5 The Paper Straw Co.

12.5.1 The Paper Straw Co. Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Paper Straw Co. Business Overview

12.5.3 The Paper Straw Co. Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 The Paper Straw Co. Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.5.5 The Paper Straw Co. Recent Development

12.6 Austraw Pty Ltd

12.6.1 Austraw Pty Ltd Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.6.2 Austraw Pty Ltd Business Overview

12.6.3 Austraw Pty Ltd Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Austraw Pty Ltd Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.6.5 Austraw Pty Ltd Recent Development

12.7 Footprint LLC

12.7.1 Footprint LLC Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.7.2 Footprint LLC Business Overview

12.7.3 Footprint LLC Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Footprint LLC Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.7.5 Footprint LLC Recent Development

12.8 Okstraw

12.8.1 Okstraw Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.8.2 Okstraw Business Overview

12.8.3 Okstraw Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Okstraw Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.8.5 Okstraw Recent Development

12.9 Transcend Packaging Ltd.

12.9.1 Transcend Packaging Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.9.2 Transcend Packaging Ltd. Business Overview

12.9.3 Transcend Packaging Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Transcend Packaging Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.9.5 Transcend Packaging Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 PT. Strawland

12.10.1 PT. Strawland Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.10.2 PT. Strawland Business Overview

12.10.3 PT. Strawland Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 PT. Strawland Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.10.5 PT. Strawland Recent Development

12.11 TIPI Straws

12.11.1 TIPI Straws Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.11.2 TIPI Straws Business Overview

12.11.3 TIPI Straws Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 TIPI Straws Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.11.5 TIPI Straws Recent Development

12.12 MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd.

12.12.1 MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.12.2 MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd. Business Overview

12.12.3 MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.12.5 MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd. Recent Development

12.13 Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

12.13.1 Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.13.2 Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd. Business Overview

12.13.3 Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.13.5 Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd. Recent Development

12.14 Aleco Straws Co. Ltd.

12.14.1 Aleco Straws Co. Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.14.2 Aleco Straws Co. Ltd. Business Overview

12.14.3 Aleco Straws Co. Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Aleco Straws Co. Ltd. Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.14.5 Aleco Straws Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.15 Sharp Serviettes

12.15.1 Sharp Serviettes Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sharp Serviettes Business Overview

12.15.3 Sharp Serviettes Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sharp Serviettes Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.15.5 Sharp Serviettes Recent Development

12.16 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

12.16.1 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.16.2 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Business Overview

12.16.3 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.16.5 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Recent Development

12.17 The Blue Straw

12.17.1 The Blue Straw Paper Disposable Straws Corporation Information

12.17.2 The Blue Straw Business Overview

12.17.3 The Blue Straw Paper Disposable Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 The Blue Straw Paper Disposable Straws Products Offered

12.17.5 The Blue Straw Recent Development

13 Paper Disposable Straws Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Paper Disposable Straws Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paper Disposable Straws

13.4 Paper Disposable Straws Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Paper Disposable Straws Distributors List

14.3 Paper Disposable Straws Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Trends

15.2 Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Challenges

15.4 Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

