Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: Global Opportunities, Development Status, Regional Trends, Sales Revenue and Industry Growth with 46% of CAGR by Forecast 2023 | Analysis of Corona-Virus

The high rate of adoption of artificial intelligence by enterprises is likely to boost the global enterprise artificial intelligence market growth. The growing awareness about artificial intelligence and its high acceptance by companies are factors that are likely to benefit the global enterprise artificial intelligence market. Artificial intelligence helps in streamlining business process. The global enterprise artificial intelligence market is likely to gain momentum as the trending technology can effectively simplify complex business transactions. Moreover, the need for effective data management promote the enterprise artificial intelligence market growth.

The growing inclination of enterprises towards robust technical assistance for gaining enhanced productivity is likely to promote the global enterprise artificial intelligence market growth, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR reveals that the global enterprise artificial intelligence market is expected to expand with a lucrative CAGR of approximately 46% over the evaluation period (2016-2023). MRFR states, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market is poised to attain a valuation of USD 6 million by 2023.

Regional Outlook

By region, the enterprise artificial intelligence market has been studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is to lead in the global enterprise artificial intelligence market. Continuous technical upgradation in North America is likely to surge the regional enterprise artificial intelligence market. Additionally, the residence of technical giants in the region is expected to cast a positive impact on the North American market. The high rate of adoption of artificial intelligence across different industry verticals is anticipated to intensify the enterprise artificial intelligence market growth. The US is expected to contribute significantly to the health of the North American enterprise artificial intelligence market growth. In Europe, the growth of the enterprise artificial intelligence market can be attributed to the increasing demand for supply chain monitoring and predictive maintenance. The Asia Pacific enterprise artificial intelligence market is set to register a lucrative CAGR over the review period. The growing acceptance of latest technologies and the presence of high end-users of AI such as IT & Telecommunication, automobile, and healthcare sectors are factors that are expected to encourage the APAC market growth.

Segmentation:

The global enterprise artificial intelligence market study has been segmented based on solution, services, deployment, and industry vertical.

By solution, the enterprise artificial intelligence market has been segmented into business intelligence, sales & marketing, customer management, digital commerce, finance & operation, and others.

By services, the enterprise artificial intelligence market has been segmented into professional service and managed service. The professional service has been classified into consulting service, integration and deployment service, and support & maintenance service.

By deployment, the enterprise artificial intelligence market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud.

By industry vertical, the enterprise artificial intelligence market has been segmented into retail, automotive, media & entertainment, aerospace, banking & financial services, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and others.

Key Players

Wipro Technologies (India), Cycorp, Inc (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Tamr (U.S.), Trifacta (U.S.), CrowdFlower (U.S.), Algolia (U.S.), Petuum (U.S.), Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dataiku (U.S.), Sapho (U.S.), Anodot Ltd (Israel), Element AI (Canada), Appier, Inc (Taiwan), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Wade & Wendy (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), DataRobot (U.S.), Google, LLC (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), LeapMind (Japan), HireVue Inc (U.S.), Sentinent Technologies (U.S.), Zendesk (U.S.), Artifacia (India), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.),and Arimo (U.S.)

