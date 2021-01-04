Cloud High Performance Computing Market Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The increased application rate of cloud high performance computing in a range of verticals is expected to boost the market share in the coming period. The escalated demand for extra capacity for surge workloads is further improving the expansion of the cloud high performance computing market in the upcoming period.

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global cloud high-performance computing market is marked to exhibit expansion at a robust CAGR of 21% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the market valuation of over USD 22 Bn by the end of the review period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global cloud high-performance computing market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the maximum share of the global cloud high performance computing market owing to the high concentration of players providing cloud-based services, easy adoption of advanced technology, increased reliance on cloud-based solutions and rapid industrialization which is inducing high demand for advanced computing technology in this region. Development of supercomputing facilities, increased adoption of cloud-based solutions and current technological advancement are fueling the growth of the cloud high-performance computing market in the Asia Pacific region.

Segmentation:

The segmental study of the cloud high performance computing market is carried out on the basis of services, component, deployment, industry vertical and region. Based on services, the cloud high performance computing market is segmented into managed services, professional services, and other services. The professional services are additionally segmented into, maintenance & support services, integration and deployment service and consulting service. Based on the component, the cloud high performance computing market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into storage, server, and networking devices. The software is additionally sub-segmented into analytics tools and clustering software. By deployment, the cloud high performance computing market is segmented into hybrid and public cloud. By industry vertical, the cloud high-performance computing market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, transportation, banking, and financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others. Based on the region, the cloud high-performance computing market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Dashboard:

The uncertainty in the market is a critical factor that is driving the formulation of policies and plans that will be applied to drive market growth. The competitors are devoting their resources to ensure an optimum level of growth in the coming years. The fluctuations in the currency are expected to stabilize and thus create a favorable impact on the market.

The competition level in the market is found to be conducive to the advancement of the players who are operating in the market. The need to capture a broader chunk of the profits is supporting the expansion of the market. The influence of governmental policies is motivating further development in the market. The rise in the flow of international transactions between nations is further inspiring the progress of the market. The synergies being created between supply and demand forces in the market is expected to induce further growth of the market.

The notable contenders in the cloud high performance computing market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google, LLC (U.S.), Dell, Inc (U.S.), Wolfram Alpha LLC (U.S.), The MathWorks, Inc (U.S.), Penguin Computing (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Sabalcore Computing Inc (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Gridcore AB (Sweden), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.),Silicon Mechanics, Inc (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Atos SE (France), Adaptive Computing (U.S.), R Systems NA, Inc (U.S.), Univa Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), ToutVirtual, Inc (U.S.) and T-Services (Russia).

