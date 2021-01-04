Semiconductor Memory IP Market 2018 Latest Techniques, Production Analysis, Growth Drivers, Industrial Applications, Business Investments and Forecast till 2023 | Analysis of Corona-Virus

The latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global semiconductor memory IP market industry is valued over USD 580 Mn and is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period from 2018-2023. The key players are expected to find considerable opportunities in APAC and North America in the coming years. APAC happens to be the most productive market for semiconductor memory IP. The increasing customers of equipment like tablets, smartphones, and laptops have heightened the requirement for the semiconductor memory IP market industry. The introduction of the high-end mobile application is fueling the development of semiconductor memory IP industry growth.

It has become necessary for the developers to introduce new semiconductor solutions to meet the demand of modern computation devices. The relentless growth of memory capacities in machines has been made possible with the assistance of powerful processors and chipsets. Higher investments in semiconductor R&D is likely to generate growth pathways for key market players in the forthcoming years.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://ehteshamtech.kinja.com/semiconductor-memory-ip-market-global-industry-analysis-1845558841?rev=1604406871856

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7453

Key Players:

Some of the prominent market players in the market consist of Siemens Business and Dolphin Integration, Rambus Inc., Synopsys, Micron Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Mentor, eSilicon Corporation, Arm Limited and SK Hynix Inc.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market based on types, applications, and regions.

On the basis of type, the semiconductor memory IP market is classified into Dynamic-random access memory (DRAM), Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM), and Negative AND (NAND). The DRAM segment currently values for more than one-third share of the market. In 2017, the sector accounted for more than USD 200 million and was estimated to witness a healthy growth rate over the assessment period. DRAMS are the memory cells which consist of capacitors and transistors. They find widespread application in electronic equipment, and also in next-generation data centers, artificial intelligence, enterprise servers, personal computers, enterprise servers, network systems, artificial intelligence, and ranging from high-performance computing (HPQ). The NAND segment stands at the second position and is estimated to be beneficial over the next couple of years.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into consumer electronic devices, mobile computing devices, industrial automation, mobile computing devices, automotive, and others. Out of these, the consumer electronic device segment makes the highest contribution and is likely to maintain the position. Moreover, the sector is expected to fetch a market growth of more than USD 360 million, which is an above-average CAGR. There are various applications of semiconductor memory IP in the consumer electronic device. Some of the eminent consumer electron product that includes electronic device consists of digital imaging services, set-top box, AR/VR headsets, gaming consoles, digital TVs, and home automation/home networking devices among others.

ALSO READ : https://stockmarketfunda.com/2020/11/03/semiconductor-memory-ip-market-2018-latest-techniques-production-analysis-growth-drivers-industrial-applications-business-investments-and-forecast-till-2023-analysis-of-corona-virus/

Regional Overview:

The major areas covered in the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA). APAC region holds the apex position in the context of revenue. The market in APAC commands the valuation accounting more than USD 240 million and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 14.79% from 2018-2023. Countries like Taiwan, China, and South Korea have now become the primary focal point of manufacturing for a wide range of electronic equipment, including the semiconductor memory IPs. Moreover, government policies are favorable, and the existence of key companies in the region plays a significant role and has a great influence on the market.

Meanwhile, North America stands at the second position. The North American market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.37%. The taxes and hikes imposed may have a catapult effect on domestic manufacturing.

Also Read: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/semiconductor-memory-ip-market-is-expanding-due-to-increased-penetration-of-internet-and-the-growing-user-base-of-computing-devices-2020-03-30?mod=mw_quote_news

https://thedailychronicle.in/