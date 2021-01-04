Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

The global artificial intelligence in marketing is growing continually. The market growth attributes to the growing need for high computation power, vast volumes of data generated each day, cloud-based services, and advanced algorithms development. Increasing requirements of marketing platforms allow companies in content curation, exploring artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Besides, the increasing usages of machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing escalate market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global artificial intelligence in the marketing market is poised to reach approximately USD 21 BN by 2023, growing at 26% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 to 2023). AI uses adaptive learning and computer vision techniques to analyze the enterprise data and offer detailed insights about the market, which helps make informed decisions for better management of the enterprise.

Segmentation:

The report is segmented into five dynamics:

By Application : Sales Forecasting, Content Curation, Virtual Assistance, Predictive Analytics, Ad Optimization, Dynamic Pricing, and others.

By Technology : Machine Learning, Adaptive Learning, Natural Language Processing, Natural Language Generation, Speech Recognition, Advanced Analytics, Computer Vision, and others.

By Vertical : BFSI, Retail, & E-Commerce, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Commercial Organization, and others.

By Deployment : On-Cloud and On-Premise.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for a key share in the global artificial intelligence in marketing market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of major technology providers equipped with advanced technologies in the region. Besides, the increasing implementation of cutting-edge technology in the advertisement sector drives growth in the regional market. Moreover, the penetration of the Internet and smartphones substantiate the growth of the regional market.

The increasing spending on research and development of AI algorithms and technologies such as machine learning, virtual assistance, natural language processing, and others increase the market size. The North American AI in marketing market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Europe stands second in the global artificial intelligence in marketing market. The market growth attributes to the presence of various notable players and large deployments of AI technologies in marketing platforms. Additionally, the rising numbers of medium and large enterprises act as a major tailwind for the growth of the regional market.

