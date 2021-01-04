Smart Home Market Opportunities, Sales, Revenue, Research Methodology, Report Forecast to 2023

The most impactful event in the tech world in recent years has been the COVID-19 outbreak, halting almost every activity worldwide. The pandemic induced lockdown has increased the prevalence of the working from home practice, with industrialists, sales & marketing teams and business leaders continuously exploring new ways to maintain effective communication to produce operational results.

The smart home market 2020 can possibly attain a tremendous valuation of USD 137.96 billion by 2023, projects Market Research Future (MRFR). It also estimated that the market can advance at a rate of 14% between 2018 and 2023 (forecast timeframe).

Regional Study

The DIY [FURL=https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-home-market-974/]smart home market[/FURL] growth prospects for the period between 2017 and 2023 have been assessed in the key regions of APAC/Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, as well as RoW/Rest of the World.

Thanks to the high concentration of highly renowned companies like Nortek Inc., Nestlabs Inc. and Smartlabs Inc., the North American market has successfully clinched the top position among all regions. Moreover, the desire among people for leading an aspirational lifestyle and enjoy a high living standard, especially in Canada and the U.S, is leading to higher spending on advanced technologies such as home automation tools. The sound financial conditions of the people in the region help them pursue these interests, which results in market growth for DIY smart homes.

Segmentation:

Component, application and technology are the primary segments based on which the research on the smart home market has been conducted in the report.

With respect to component, the market segments specified in the report are software as well as services. The software segment has been narrowed down into proactive and behavioral, while the service segment has been considered for managed as well as professional service.

The application areas are security & access control, lighting control, entertainment & other control, HVAC control, smart kitchen and home appliances and home healthcare.

The technologies studied in the report are protocols, networks and wireless. The types of networks highlighted are GSM/HSPA networks, CDMA networks and LTE networks. The protocol-wise segments are KNX, Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), Ethernet, Digital Multiplexer (DMX), and others. Wireless segment covers z-wave, Zigbee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others.

