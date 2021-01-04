Hybrid Cloud Market Size and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

The main reason organizations adopt the hybrid cloud approach is that it gives them maximum flexibility to explore new products and business models. If your business needs are continually changing, your development team can benefit from having a private environment on which to build and test new software without having to dramatically rearrange your IT resources and architecture.

The global hybrid cloud market was analyzed by Market Research Future (MRFR) and it was projected that a striking CAGR of 24% will be attained by the market over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The valuation of the global hybrid cloud market was further stated to reach USD 140 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Some of the major growth drivers for the global hybrid cloud market includes an increasing demand for efficiency in productivity by organizations, increasing adoption of small and medium sized enterprises, and a rising demand for secure and quick data access. The growing popularity of big data management tools across different organizations is also pushing the demand for the global hybrid cloud market.

Regional Analysis:

North-America is dominating the Global hybrid cloud market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2027. Due to availability of large IT market and developed cloud data centres in the region, North America is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate. APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market, growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary reason for the high growth rate in APAC region is the increasing utilization of data centres and cloud services and increasing trend of large enterprises combining private and public operations for hybrid cloud computing.

Segmentation:

The global hybrid cloud market has been segmented in terms of service, solution, service model, vertical, and organization size.

By solution, the market segments into hybrid hosting, cloud management, disaster recovery, and security & compliance

By service model, the market breaks down into PaaS (Platform as a Service), SaaS (Software as a Service), and IaaS (Information as a Service).

By service, the market divides into professional and managed services.

By organization size, the market includes large enterprises and small- and med-sized enterprises.

By vertical, the market comprises media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others.

