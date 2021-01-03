Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Primary and Secondary Research and Forecast 2025 with Focus on Industry Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Segmentation | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 8,423.1 million in 2017 to USD 25,496.3 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period (2018–2025).

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest market share of 34.5% in 2018, with a market value of USD 3098.9 million. Europe was the second-largest market in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2018–2025.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America dominates the market owing to the increasing penetration of cloud technology in various industries including healthcare, education, and IT and telecom. Also, the companies present in this region are developing new platforms with advanced features to increase enterprise productivity. Moreover, increased investment in R&D also plays a vital role in fueling the growth of the market. In Europe, rapid developments in BYOD policies and increasing adoption of smartphones is propelling the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market in the region.

Segmentation:

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis application, type, and region. The application segment has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and manufacturing. The type segment has been segmented into on-premise VDI, cloud based VDI. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness tremendous growth in terms of industrial development. Many MNCs have started setting-up their manufacturing base in countries such as India and China, which has led to increased investments in the latest technologies. Virtual desktop infrastructure is one such technology that helps the enterprises to manage their systems from a remote location. Moreover, the advent of cloud computing, data virtualization, and analytics have positively impacted the BFSI, telecommunications, and IT sectors in the Middle East and Africa. However, various underdeveloped countries in the Middle East are still in the process of adopting desktop virtualization as a part of their system maintenance and remote access.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market are Citrix Systems Inc. (US), NComputing, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Red Hat, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Amazon web services, Inc. (US), VMware, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Evolve IP, LLC (US), Ericom Software Inc.(US), and Parallel Inc.(US).

