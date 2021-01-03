Blockchain in Insurance Market Global Applications, Recent Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2024 | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

The eminent growth-inducing factors behind the global blockchain in insurance market leads to the early adoption of blockchain technology mainly by financial service providers, where key players are increasingly investing in the research & development of blockchain-based application. Even the investments are being made for developing digital technology that supports development of platforms for digital transactions, as well as, developing need of integrating advanced security while transaction, especially on digital platforms. All these activities are active owing to increasing number of fraudulent insurance claims, that results in growth of the market at a higher level.

The global blockchain in insurance market 2020 has offered some of the past decade’s best investment opportunities. Now, the predicted journey of the market looks promising, as Market Research Future reveals in its study that the market will be accounting worth USD 1.42 Billion by 2024 as it was USD 62.53 Million back in 2018. With this, the market also logged 69.72% CAGR hit during the forecast period 2019–2024.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services, increasing applications areas of IoT are some of the factors expected to create significant opportunities for the market in the coming years. Whereas, uncertain regulatory issues are one of the major challenges faced by the global blockchain in insurance market.

Other factors promoting the market’s rising worth directs towards the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and services, increasing applications areas of IoT. These activities have pushed the market to create significant opportunities, across the globe, thus expecting a substantial growth in the forecast period. Parallel to this, uncertain regulatory issues are posing as one of the major challenges for the global blockchain in insurance market growth in the coming years.

As blockchain is a decentralized technology that works on public or private distributed ledger systems. The providers are focusing in keeping track of monetary assets and transactions without any interference of any trusted authority such as banks, and financial institutes. These are making blockchain technology more and more reliable that results in increasing it demands among the technology giants. These exciting trends are inducing the growth of the global blockchain in insurance market all across the globe at significant level.

Besides all, MRFR further takes a not on the study of the market by portraying that numerous opportunities are also coming from the integration and deployment of blockchain technology-based solutions into banking, financial, and insurance operations as advantages. Some of the major use cases are improving functioning of peer-to-peer insurance, claims management, trade finance & post trade/transaction settlements, reinsurance applications, and cross border payments & settlements. These are prominently working in favor of the global blockchain in insurance market in approaching years.

On the contrary, the factor of lack of standard protocols and limited technical knowledge in end users segment are noted to be some of the restraining factors against the market’s growth.