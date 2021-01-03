Mobile Advertising Market Global Industry Size, Share, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2023 | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

The need for fast information spreads through a reliable and broadly available medium of messages is expected to influence the market in the approaching years. Reports that deliver insights into the information and communication technology industry has been presented by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that judge the market progress and options for growth. The market is projected to garner revenues worth USD 169 Billion by 2023 while progressing at 14% CAGR.

The invention of cutting-edge technology is estimated to motivate the mobile advertising market considerably in the coming years. Moreover, the diversification in the strategies adopted by the advertising industry is anticipated to power the mobile advertising market in the forthcoming period.

Segmentation:

The segment-based evaluation of the mobile advertising market is conducted on the basis of advertising type, organization type, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of Advertising type, the mobile advertising market is segmented into multimedia messaging service (MMS), short message service (SMS), mobile digital coupons, video advertising, peer-to-peer messaging (P2P), in-game advertising, display advertising, in-app advertising and others. Based on the organization size, the mobile advertising market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the mobile advertising market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media and entertainment, travel, energy & power and utilities, transportation and automobile, retail and consumer goods, supply chain and logistics, healthcare, education and government and others. Based on the regions, the mobile advertising market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and other regions around the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the mobile advertising market covers regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and other regions around the world. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to develop at the uppermost CAGR in the mobile advertising market. The North American region is the foremost player in the mobile marketing market due to extensive investments being dedicated to mobile advertising. The mobile advertising market growth in the North American region is primarily owing to the contribution by established countries in constructing network connectivity, rising number of mobile consumers, growing use of 3G and 4G network, and growing mobile marketing approval amongst enterprises.

Competitive Analysis

The rivalry in the market is foreseen to rise up in the nearby future as the user base develops with increased production of quality products. Though, the impetus of auspicious policies laid down by administration bodies and trade institutions is projected to create an inspiring advance rate. The perfection of production assets is anticipated to additionally reflect clearly on the general growth picture of the market. Also, improved obtainability of resources from investment titans and venture capitalists is projected to endorse a promising development outlook in the market in the imminent period. The enhancement of substitute resources is likely to augment the whole product supply in the approaching years. The progress impetus of the market is projected to observe a productive jump in the forthcoming years. The enhanced accessibility to improved resources and upgraded ease of access to said resources is anticipated to produce a potential for expansion in the coming years.

The renowned contenders in the mobile advertising market are Avazu Inc. (China), Chartboost Inc. (Netherland), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Applovin Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Inmobi Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Millennial Media Inc. (U.S.), Matomy Media Group Ltd. (Israel), Flurry Inc. (U.K.), Smaato Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Industry Updates:

Sep 2019 App Annie, a mobile market data and analytics provider, will obtain Libring, a mobile advertising analytics company in a move the firm says it will aid mobile publishers and products to examine advertising analytics and market data side-by-side.

