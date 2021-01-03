3D Animation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Key Strategies, Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Development and Regional Trends by Forecast 2024 | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

The study reveals that 3D animation is trending in media and entertainment sector. The updated animation technology with better features is the 3D animation. 3D animation has many benefits as great visual effects, greater product understanding, superior ability to portray movements, time management, easily grab attention and many more. Growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies is the key driving factor for 3D animation market.

The 3D animation Market is growing rapidly over 12% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 20 billion by the end of forecast period.

Several factors are noted to have a positive impact on the ascension of the 3D animation market over the coming years. The integration of visual effects technology in movies is one of the most primary applications of 3D animation, which has supplemented market growth over the last few years and is observed to continue doing so. Moreover, increasing demand for 3D visualization, 3D gaming, and 3D mobile applications are some of the reasons why the market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. A growing trend in digital marketing is leading to faster adoption of 3D animation projects as companies want to explain their product or service in an easier and better manner. Rising demand for 3D animation software for creating 3D animation movies is also driving the global market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Market Research Future Analysis shows that the increasing demand for 3D mobile applications and 3D gaming applications is responsible for the growth of 3D animation market. Apart from it many governments are taking initiatives in the field of 3D animation.

On geographic basis, 3D animation market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the 3D animation market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a highest rate in the 3D animation market. Study shows that European region has a positive growth in the 3D animation market.

As per a recent news, the Creative Industries Education and Employment Programme (CIEEP) has launched a project which seeks to train 150 young people annually for the global US$230-billion animation industry in Jamaica.

Segmentation:

The global 3D animation market is segmented by technology, component, end-user, and region. By component, the global 3D animation market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The hardware segment is further segmented into workstation, motion capturing systems, video cards, and GPU. The software segment has been sub-segmented into SDK, platforms, and plug-in software. The segment for services in 3D animation has been studied for the subsegments of integration & deployment, support, and maintenance, and consulting.

By technology, the global 3D animation market is segmented into motion graphics, visual effects 3D modeling, and 3D rendering. Based on end-user, the global 3D animation market is segmented into healthcare, architecture, education, media & entertainment, among others.

Key Players

For better understanding, profiling of key players has been included in the report. Such prominent 3D animation market vendors include Autodesk, Inc. (US), Image Metrics, Inc. (US), Corel Corporation. (Canada), Pixologic, Inc. (US), Maxon Computer (Germany), NewTek, Inc. (US), Toon Boom Animation Inc. (Canada), SideFX. (Canada), Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (UK), Trimble Inc (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), and NVIDIA Corporation (US).

Industry Update

Sept 2019: Animiz recently announced their launch of the 3D animation maker for beginner animators which is an intuitive software enabling users to design stunning videos easily.

