Chatbots Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2023 | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

Chatbots, as an essential character that interacts with humans via communication gateways, has caught widespread attention in recent years. Market Research Future (MRFR) study reveals that the burgeoning information and communication industry, along with increasing technology, is going to play an integral role in the growth of global chatbots market by gaining 37% of CAGR during the forecasted period (2017-2023). The market can also earn a valuation of up to USD 6 Billion by the same forecast period.

Chatbots are personal digital assistants programmed to provide exceptional customer service. Through the use of predetermined set of questions, it can resolve queries and boost site rankings. Benefits of these bots coupled with their incorporation by enterprises can bode well for business. Scripted, customer service, voice-enabled, and AI bots are various types of chatbots. The global chatbots market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) states drivers, opportunities, threats, and weakness in the market in a step-by-step manner.

Market Drivers & Challenges

The global chatbots market is mainly driven by artificial intelligence for past years, and presently, one of the foremost driving factors in the market is the increasing use of online messaging. People across the world has been increased with the use of social networking websites as well as significant adoption of cloud-based technologies have also been recorded to have contributed to the market’s growth.

On the flip side, the factor of lack of awareness and expertise could restrain the global chatbots market in the future. The growth is caused due to early adoption of technologies and high deployment costs involved in the chatbots market. Besides, in banking and financial industry, the attempt to mitigate the need for live call centers and slit excess expenses, which are very significantly visible can be achieved with the introduction of the Chabot, which further contributes to the market share substantially.

Segmentation:

By the segmentation, the chatbots market has been categorized among types, deployment, industry verticals, and usage.

In terms of usage segmentation: The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector are the segments that accounted for the supreme market share that would continue to lead the market during the assessment period.

In terms of deployment: On-cloud deployment type is the segment that holds the significant market share and is anticipated to portray the highest growth rate and highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global chatbots market is segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC region can exhibit the highest growth rate for the chatbots market thanks to rapid investments in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Seamless performance of these bots combined with their capacity a large volume of customers can fuel regional market growth. Automation in the healthcare sector which is made possible with bots can augur favorably for the chatbots market in the region. Higher comprehension of patient information, recommendations of medicines, scheduling doctor appointments, and provision of health information to patients are benefits of bots.

North America can account for a respectable market share till 2023 due to technological breakthroughs and adoption of tablets, smartphones, and computers. Customer-centric approaches of organizations, provision of 24/7 services, and operational efficiency and superior performance amid changing market conditions are likely to boost regional market growth.

Key Players

The protruding players in chatbots market such as CX Company (Netherlands), WeChat (China), Egain Corporation (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Semantic Machines (U.S.), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd. (U.K.), DigitalGenius (U.K.), Naunce Communications Inc. (U.S.), Artificial Solutions (Sweden), Speaktoit Inc. (U.S.), 24/7 Customer Inc. (U.S.), NEXT IT Corp. (U.S.), Inc. (U.S.), Howdy (U.S.), Talla (U.S.), Codebaby (Idavatars), and to name a few are massively investing in the market share during the forecast period.

Industry News

September 2019:

IBM introduced Watson Tone Analyzer, which is likely to make chatbots more astute to emotions, and also might boost the utilization and help the company to garner higher market share across the world.

