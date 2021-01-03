Virtual Desktop Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022 | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

The Global Virtual Desktop Market is touted to touch USD 5 billion at a notable 9% CAGR over the predicted years (2016-2022). A virtual desktop simply put is a computer which a person access as well as operates over the internet. This takes all that one gets while purchasing a normal computer- processing power, operating system and hardware and makes it accessible to them from anywhere through the cloud on almost every device. When configured properly through an expert, virtual desktops will be safer than utilizing traditional hardware. Its benefits include improved data integrity, effective use of resources, cost saving and the flexibility it offers users in managing and controlling desktop from a single centralized location.

A virtual desktop refers to an individual user’s interface with the virtualized environment where the desktop is stored on a remote server instead of being stored locally. A desktop virtualization software separates the physical machine from the software and grants an isolated operating system for the user. Well known virtual desktop appliances include Microsoft Virtual PC, VMware Workstation and parallels desktop for Mac. There are many benefits of deploying virtual desktop software such as cost efficiency, resource efficiency, and improved data integrity due to centralized backup. It provides users with an ability to manage and control the desktop from one centralized location.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/virtual-desktop-market-2639

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the virtual desktop market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Of these, North America will remain the leading region in the market owing to increasing speed of startups and large enterprise, increasing need for desktop virtualization and growing competitive pressure amid IT industries. Canada and the US are the largest contributors of virtual desktop market in this region. The virtual desktop market in the APAC region is projected to have the fastest growth. Japan, China and India are the leading countries that is propelling the growth of the market in this region. The rising trend of cloud technology in this region helps to drive the market growth.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://telegra.ph/Virtual-Desktop-Market-2018-Global-Trends-Market-Share-Industry-Size-Growth-Opportunities-and-Forecast-to-2022–Analysis-of-Coro-10-29

Segmentation:

The virtual desktop market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, vertical, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into infrastructure as a service, cloud-based VD, cloud-based software as a service, private hosting cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure, and desktop as a service cloud-based virtual desktop. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure and on-premise virtual desktop infrastructure. Based on vertical, the market segments include BFSI, IT and telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare, transportation, aerospace and defense, and government.

ALSO READ : https://stockmarketfunda.com/2020/10/29/virtual-desktop-market-2019-by-technology-application-specification-user-demand-types-opportunities-growth-revenue-forecast-2022/

Key Players

Noteworthy vendors present in the global virtual desktop market include Mokafive (U.S), Google, Inc. (U.S), IBM Corp. (U.S), NComputing Co.Ltd ( U.S), HP, Inc.( U.S), VMware,Inc. (U.S), Red Hat Inc.(U.S), Microsoft Corp. (U.S), Dell, Inc. (U.S), and Citrix Inc. (U.S).

Industry Update

August 2019: NetApp recently launched a series of products and services that were engineered in collaboration with VMware. These included a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution that was designed to work with VMware Horizon.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/virtual-desktop-market-size-share-vendors-opportunities-and-growth-forecast-2020-01-21

https://thedailychronicle.in/