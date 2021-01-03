Online Payment Gateway Market 2018 By Existing Services, Growing Demand, Top Industries, Size and Share, Forecast 2023 | Impact of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

The increase in card payments supporting various online transactions can bolster the expansion of the global online payment gateway market across the assessment period. The rise in digital facilities can prompt the expansion of the online payment gateway market across the globe. The increase in cashless transactions practise and emergence of smaller denomination payments can prompt the expansion of the worldwide payment gateway market in the years to come. Benefits, such as quick payment and better security in online methods of payment can favor the worldwide online payment gateway. On the downside, security concerns regarding online transactions due to increase in cases of hacking can limit the expansion of the online payment gateway market. However, benefits of online payments can counter the expansion of the market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global online payment gateway market. The report looks into all aspects of the global online payment gateway market in order to present a comprehensive look at the growth prospects of the market over the 2018-2023 forecast period. According to the report, the global online payment gateway market is expected to rise at a strong 12.8% CAGR over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-payment-gateway-market-to-gain-traction-with-a-cagr-of-128-by-2023-online-payment-gateway-market-research-size-industry-share-growth-forecast-and-competitor-analysis-2020-04-14

Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the report segments the global online payment gateway market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world.

APAC is likely to play a leading role in the development of the global online payment gateway market over the forecast period due to the growing support lent by Asian governments to digital/cashless payments. Asian countries, which have traditionally been plagued by corruption on a massive level, have realized the immense benefits of digital transactions in wiping out corruption and are thus supporting the widespread use of digital payment channels. India has been at the forefront of this movement, with PM Narendra Modi supporting a cashless India since before his inauguration and carrying on with the agenda through the demonetization initiative. In the bid to make commerce more efficient, many Asian countries are taking the digital route, which is likely to benefit the online payment gateway market in the region over the forecast period.

The growing availability of the Internet in Asian countries is also likely to help bring about steady growth of the online payment gateway market in the region over the forecast period.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.techsite.io/p/1734349

Competitive Landscape

MRFR profiled some reputed players of the online payment gateway market. They are; Adyen NV (Netherlands), CCBill, LLC (U.S.), CASHU (UAE), Stripe (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (Japan), First Data Corp. (U.S.), Naspers Ltd. (South Africa), Visa, Inc. (U.S.), Global Payments, Inc. (US), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Worldpay, Inc. (U.S.), 2Checkout.com, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), SecurePay Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Wirecard AG (Germany).

ALSO READ : https://www.articletrunk.com/online-payment-gateway-market-size-share-segmentation-analysis-report-trends-and-forecast-by-2023-impact-of-corona-virus/

Segmentation:

The segment study of the online payment gateway market forecast is based on parameters, application and type.

The type based, online payment gateway market are platform-based payment gateway solutions, local bank integrates, and pro/self-hosted payment gateways among others. The platform-based payment gateway solution segment holds potential growth opportunities that can boost the expansion of the world online payment gateway market. The rise in m-commerce and e-commerce industry can prompt the expansion of the market.

The application segment of the online payment gateway market are large enterprise, mid-size enterprise, and micro & small enterprise. The availability of 24/7 assistance by small enterprises for online shopping to provide customers better online experience including easy access, convenience, and attractive discount can fuel the rise of the online payment gateway market.

https://thedailychronicle.in/