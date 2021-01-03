Smart Watch Market Growth, Share, Driver, Demand and Forecast To 2023 | Analysis of Corona-Virus

Market Highlights

Smart watches have various connectivity technologies in-built and in order to exchange information, it establishes connection with a smartphone in order to work to its full potential. the popular technologies by which smart watches gets connected with smartphones are Bluetooth, wi-fi and some devices also allow quick and easy setup using NFC. Once the smart watch is connected with smartphone, user can choose the functionality of smart band such as notification like messages, emails, calls and other. Some smart watches also allow users to control the functionality of their smartphones such as making calls, reading messages and controlling the music of the smartphone. Users can also capture photos remotely through their smart watches.

Market Research Future (MRFR) discuss numerous factors that are observed to alter the progress of the smart watches market 2020 through the review period. The increase in the smart watches market can rise at the highest pace due to increase in smart watch users. The rapid replacement of traditional watches with smart watches due to the availability of latest technologies and other important sensors can promote the expansion of the smart watches market through the analysis period. The increase in the awareness about smart watches features, such as touchscreens and support apps for recording heart rate of humans and monitor vital signs, such as blood pressure and calories can impel the expansion of the smart watches market through the analysis period.

The rise in high demand for consumer smartphones and decrease in prices can promote the expansion of the smart watches market in the foreseeable future. The rise in per capita income and the presence of effective supply chain logistics can spur the expansion of the smart watch market through the study period. The increase in support by government and high investment in R&D by top notch companies can promote the expansion of the smart watch market across the study period. The rapid adoption of technological advancements and the high penetration of smartphones and smart watches can drive the smart watch global market across the review period.

Smart Watches Global Market Regional Analysis

Smart Watch Market in the North America region is expected to rise at the highest pace in the near future. The growing awareness about benefits and advantages of smart watches among the young generation can promote the expansion of the smart watch market in the years to come. The rapid rise of the smart watch market in North America can be attributed to the increase in the per capita income and luxurious way of living. Europe smart watch market can garner high revenue, following the rapid rise of the smart watches market in the APAC region.

Segmentation:

The segment evaluation of the smart watch market are based on Operating System and application. The Operating System based segments of the smart watch market are Tizen, Android Wear, and Linux among others. The others are iOS, MediaTek’s, and LinkIt.

The Application based segments of the smart watch market are Health / Wellness, Personal Assistance & Safety, Sports, Media and Entertainment, and Communication among others. The other segment comprises of Smart Home, Corporate, Access Control, Gaming, Public Services, Payments, Customer Service, Social Networking, Education, Photography, and Defense and Military among others.

Key Players

Samsung (South Korea), Martian (U.S.), Pebble (U.S.), Sony (Japan), Apple (U.S.), Connectedevice Ltd. (Japan), Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei (China) LG (South Korea), Motorola (U.S.), and Qualcomm (U.S.) among others are some prominent marketers in the global Smart Watches market as profiled by MRFR.

