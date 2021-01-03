Poultry Feed Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Poultry Feed Market – Overview Since the domestication of animals, poultry farms have appeared far and wide to meet the demands of the market. Poultry feed is one of the most crucial elements in raising poultry fit for consumption and it is indirectly important for the availability of quality proteins from poultry to the food industry worldwide. Quality poultry feed is essential to improving the nutritional value of the protein and to ensure that the poultry stock is abundantly available worldwide. Ever since the beginning of globalization and betterment in the standards of living of consumers, many companies which manufacture poultry feed are growing their presence in developing markets of the world with improved product types and a higher yield level.

The Poultry Feed Market Ingredients is growing worldwide with plenty of opportunities that can be capitalized upon. According to a report published by Market Research Future on Global Poultry Feed Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027 states that the segment will be showing a billion-dollar growth along with a brilliant CAGR percentage. The rise in demand for poultry feed is primarily because of high demand levels for poultry due to increase in the population around the world. Rising levels of awareness for a healthy diet have also driven the demand for poultry products as poultry is a form of white meat which is considered healthy. Profitability of the poultry business has enabled the growth of the poultry feed market as well. Poultry products also have further contributed to the rise of this segment. Bird Flu and other diseases related to poultry also have negatively impacted the growth of the sector. The sector can also positively benefit from government support and funding for the development of the sector. High levels of expendable income have also driven the consumption and demand levels of poultry worldwide. Latest Industry News Nov 2017 Astral is looking for investments in the poultry sector. The company already has a business unit dealing with poultry feed production. After seeing a successful streak the company has become cash flushed and is looking for acquisitions in the poultry sector to capitalize on. Oct 2017 South Korean livestock and feed manufacturer, Harim Group, announced that its subsidiary, Farmsco, has acquired the feed and poultry-breeding units of Indonesia’s Sujaya Group. Farmsco is reportedly injecting around 60 billion won (US$52.9m) in its Indonesian operations. Under the deal with Sujaya, Farmsco gets a renovated feed plant; the plant is said to have annual feed production capacity of 500,000 tons.

processing plant, hatchery and a wastewater treatment facility. June 2017 Costco has recently invested $300m in a new feed mill, chicken production facility and hatchery. It is expected to generate about $1.2bn in economic effect annually and will take about two years to finish building. Poultry Feed Market – Competitive Analysis With the entry of industry players in the Global Poultry Feed Market segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the introduction of various assortment of feed. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. With a positive trend observed due to use of modern technology, the supply can be considerably increased which allows exploration of newer markets and applications. Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/global-poultry-feed-market- 1290 Poultry Feed Market – Segments For the purpose of this report, the market for Global Poultry Feed Market is segmented on the basis of source, by form and by type. On The Basis Of Source: Coarse Grains, Vegetable Proteins, Animal Proteins, Micro- Ingredients and Others. On The Basis Of Type: Segmented Layers, Broilers and Dual-Purpose. On The Basis Of Form: Mash, Pellets, Crumbles, Scratch Grain and Others. Poultry Feed Market – Regional Analysis According to the report, North-America and has dominated the market for Global Poultry Feed Market with the largest market share, accounting for millions in revenue and is expected to grow over considerably by 2027, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the growing market for Global Poultry Feed Market and are expected to grow at an overwhelming CAGR respectively from 2016 to 2027.

