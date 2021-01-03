Stevia Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023

P a g e | 2 [email protected] Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Stevia Market Research Report Market Scenario Stevia is used in the food & beverages industry for several purposes, including as a natural sugar substitute in products, thus, making it a viable substitute for sugar. Increasing health consciousness among consumers and various applications of stevia are fueling the growth of the global food stevia market. Increasing penetration of stevia in the beverage segment, especially in carbonated drinks, plays an important role in driving market. Infographic Images Related Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/infographics

The growing awareness about health benefits among consumers and rising adoption of table sugar as alternatives associated with stevia, makes it extensively used in food & beverage products. Besides, a shift in consumer preferences for sugar substitute products is a prime concern for consumers. Stevia is used as tabletop sweetener, as it provides higher degrees of sweetness without affecting blood pressure. Advancements in technology and improved distribution networks in developing countries, such as India and China, have led to substantial growth opportunities for the stevia market. Furthermore, increased focus on R&D is fetching innovations in the diverse set of applications in several product categories. Stevia leaf availability depends on seasonal change and yield produces, and the price instability of the stevia leaf is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the stevia market to a certain extent. Stevia is a zero-calorie sweetener with numerous medicinal properties, which have led to its popularity among health-conscious consumers. The growing awareness of stevia products in the food and beverage sector helps in the growth of the stevia market. The major application of stevia is in dairy, bakery & confectionery, tabletop sweeteners, convenience foods, beverages, and others. It is extracted in the form of whole leaf, powder, and liquid and is used on a large scale in the food industry. Numerous applications across various industries help to boost the stevia market growth across various regions.

The growing awareness about health benefits among consumers and rising adoption of table sugar as alternatives associated with stevia, makes it extensively used in food & beverage products. Besides, a shift in consumer preferences for sugar substitute products is a prime concern for consumers. Stevia is used as tabletop sweetener, as it provides higher degrees of sweetness without affecting blood pressure. Advancements in technology and improved distribution networks in developing countries, such as India and China, have led to substantial growth opportunities for the stevia market. Furthermore, increased focus on R&D is fetching innovations in the diverse set of applications in several product categories. Stevia leaf availability depends on seasonal change and yield produces, and the price instability of the stevia leaf is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the stevia market to a certain extent. Stevia is a zero-calorie sweetener with numerous medicinal properties, which have led to its popularity among health-conscious consumers. The growing awareness of stevia products in the food and beverage sector helps in the growth of the stevia market. The major application of stevia is in dairy, bakery & confectionery, tabletop sweeteners, convenience foods, beverages, and others. It is extracted in the form of whole leaf, powder, and liquid and is used on a large scale in the food industry. Numerous applications across various industries help to boost the stevia market growth across various regions.

