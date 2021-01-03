COVID-19 Impact On Dairy Ingredients Market Size, Quality Analysis 2020 Size, Sales Volume, Share, F

Dairy Ingredients Market – Overview

Due to wide consumption of dairy ingredients in various industries, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Dairy Ingredients Market Size Research Report- Forecast to 2022 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period.

Dairy ingredients are substances which are extracted from milk and are used to provide texture and flavor to various foods and beverages. These are stored in dry, concentrated and liquid forms. Dairy ingredients help in emulsification, fat holding, and viscosity creation. Dairy ingredients are considered as significant tools for a food developer to create a desirable attribute in foods. Growing prominence of nutritional enrichment in foods & beverages due to increasing awareness towards maintaining healthy lifestyle among individuals is projected to have a positive impact on the dairy ingredients market.

The key players profiled in Dairy ingredients are Cargill (U.S.), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), Friesland Campina (The Netherlands), Dairy Farmers of America (U.S.), Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Groupe Lactalis (Germany), and Arla Foods (Denmark) among many others.

Dairy Ingredients Market – Segments

The global dairy ingredients market has been segmented by type, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Milk Powders (Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, and Dairy Whitener), Whey Ingredients (Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates, Sweetened Whey Powder, and Others), Protein Ingredients (Milk Protein Concentrates, Milk Protein Isolates, Casein & Caseinates, Milk Protein Hydrolysates, and Others), Lactose & Its Derivatives, and Others

Dairy Ingredients Market – Regional Analysis

The global dairy ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the dairy ingredients market. Regulatory inclination towards promoting investments in food & beverage sectors of China and India is expected to improve the manufacturing capacity of baked goods and sports nutrition products. This trend is projected to remain a major driving factor for promoting the use of dairy ingredients.

Rising expenditure of sports professionals and working population towards nutritional products in Germany, France, the UK, and Russia for improving muscular strength is expected to promote the usage of milk powder as functional ingredients in Europe. High inclination of the governments of Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for promoting investments in domestic food & beverage sector is expected to open new avenues for dairy ingredients over the forecast period in this region.

