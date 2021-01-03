Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Security Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Mid East & Africa.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec Corporation
McAfee
Microsoft
CrowdStrike
Trend Micro Incorporated
Sophos
Kaspersky
Carbon Black
F-Secure
ESET
Panda Security
Bitdefender
SentinelOne
Cylance
Cisco
FireEye
Palo Alto Networks
Check Point Software
Fortinet
Malwarebytes
Comodo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Mid East & Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endpoint Security Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.