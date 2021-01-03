Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Security Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Mid East & Africa.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec Corporation

McAfee

Microsoft

CrowdStrike

Trend Micro Incorporated

Sophos

Kaspersky

Carbon Black

F-Secure

ESET

Panda Security

Bitdefender

SentinelOne

Cylance

Cisco

FireEye

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software

Fortinet

Malwarebytes

Comodo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Mid East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Endpoint Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Endpoint Security Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Mid East & Africa.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endpoint Security Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

